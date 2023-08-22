Army recruiter to distribute 500 backpacks to support Havasu’s youth

A local resource is easing the costly burden that arises for some students.
With school back in session, students returned to their desks with supplies in hand. The yearly purchases are no surprise for school-age children, but some families have difficulty buying every item requested. Several organizations and events held near the end of summer help to offset the financial challenges that plague local families.
Yet, some families and students go without due to lack of access to necessary school supplies.
Partnering with the Coolidge-based nonprofit Pappas Kids Schoolhouse Foundation, Army recruiter and resident Sgt. 1st Class Floyd Franks is creating easier access for those needing help.
The nonprofit is a helpful resource for students who fall under the homeless, at-risk or low-income categorization, Franks says. Coming up on his fourth year of offering supplies, Franks started his program in his previous residence of Prescott Valley. His relocation to Lake Havasu City last year allowed him to transfer his program locally.
“They’re trying to break the cycle of poverty,” Franks said of the organization. “I think it’s essential because it gives (students) that little bit of extra stuff that they need, so they don’t have to worry about trying to borrow it from a fellow student or a teacher, something that they have to return.”
Through his program, Franks distributed 500 backpacks and school supplies in Havasu last year. This year, he hopes to do the same.
Typically, the program is held weeks prior to the first day of school. Due to delays, Franks now has a massive supply of items ready for distribution.
Families are encouraged to schedule an appointment with Franks to choose a backpack and supplies, he says. By allowing in-person pick-ups, Franks believes that his system gives more freedom to students.
“I wanted people from the community to come first. The community can come here (and) pick out the backpacks they want instead of just going somewhere and someone handing it to them,” Franks described. “I want them to actually be able to choose what they want to choose.”
Any remaining supplies at Franks’ recruiting office will be distributed to local schools, he says.
Not all students have to meet the low-income or at-risk criteria set forth by the nonprofit. Franks adds that his program is open to all students, regardless of their family’s income. Students can also choose school supplies for as long as the items are in stock.
Supplies available for students are based on requirements for each grade level, Franks says.
“I just think that this is a great program, especially for Havasu,” Franks continued. “I feel like this would be a good program so that everyone has a good piece of mind. They don’t have to worry about being able to supply everything that they need.”
To request an appointment for supplies, call Franks at 602-525-0768. The Lake Havasu Army Recruiting office is located at 85 N Lake Havasu Ave, Ste. 104. Franks can also be contacted through Facebook by visiting www.facebook.com/floyd.franks.5.
