As a Minnesota native, Mike Flesher, 77, considers himself to be lucky for the painless time he spent in the U.S. Army.

During his high school years, Flesher was a busy student who held positions on his school’s hockey, track and cross country teams. Upon graduation, he tried his hand at continuing his education at the University of Minnesota, but ultimately dropped out due to his lack of interest.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.