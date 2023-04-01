As a Minnesota native, Mike Flesher, 77, considers himself to be lucky for the painless time he spent in the U.S. Army.
During his high school years, Flesher was a busy student who held positions on his school’s hockey, track and cross country teams. Upon graduation, he tried his hand at continuing his education at the University of Minnesota, but ultimately dropped out due to his lack of interest.
With a worried mother at home, Flesher decided to give school another chance since the Vietnam War made his mother anxious. Hoping to postpone being drafted, Flesher eventually attended a business school, in which he was able to graduate.
“Still, two years later, the war was still raging,” Flesher said. “At that time, I had a fiance and I thought if I signed up to go in instead of being drafted, I might have a better say.”
The decision to voluntarily join the Army came when Flesher was around 22 years old. Near the end of 1968, he attended basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he remained for approximately eight weeks.
Following boot camp, Flesher and his fellow soldiers were transported to Fort Knox, Kentucky to receive advanced training.
“For some reason, I don’t know if I requested it but I was going into personnel,” Flesher remembered. “Advanced training there for personnel school… You have to go through classes and I went through that in a hurry.”
Since Flesher had quickly completed his required courses, he was approached to remain there at the school to become a class instructor.
For the next two years, Flesher worked at the school teaching fellow soldiers. Within an 18-month time period of being in the Army, Flesher became a staff sergeant – a feat he describes as unusual in today’s society.
While still at Fort Knox, Flesher and his wife were married, which allowed his wife to travel to the facility to live with him there. After spending time as an instructor, Flesher moved on to attend a Non-Commissioned Officer Academy.
“I was only signed up for three years,” Flesher explained. “So, when it got to 1970 in the early spring, I had six or eight months left to go and all of a sudden, I got orders for Korea.”
To his surprise, Flesher was sent to South Korea on April Fool’s Day while his wife was midway through her second pregnancy. The couple’s first child was born while they both lived on the base in Fort Knox, Flesher says.
Once his team arrived overseas, Flesher went to the 8th Army headquarters, but was soon transported to an area that he describes as the “boondocks.”
The duty Flesher held focused primarily on supplying soldiers with plane tickets to either return home or go on leave.
During the fall, a letter was sent for Flesher that detailed his wife’s pregnancy. Unsure of what to make of the letter, a fellow soldier reviewed it and instantly told Flesher to take the letter to the Red Cross.
Following his comrade’s advice, Flesher was notified by the Red Cross that he would be sent home immediately on an emergency leave. Since the Vietnam War was ongoing, Flesher boarded a plane with soldiers who had been active in the war.
The way the men were dressed – in military fatigues – was a vast difference from the “dress greens” Flesher had on.
“It was quiet flying into Anchorage,” Flesher described. “The minute the wheels touched down, the plane just erupted because they were back in the world again.”
When Flesher reunited with his family, they relocated to Minnesota before moving to Colorado. He received his official discharge from the Army in October 1970. After spending 24 years in the 38th state, Flesher and his wife made their way to Lake Havasu City and have remained in the city for close to 18 years.
An artificial grass business that Flesher operated in Colorado inspired him to continue his line of work once in Havasu. He retired from the industry after working in his Havasu business for 10 years.
To fill his time in-between jobs, Flesher drove shuttles for the Department of Disabled American Veterans for 12 years. Due to shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Flesher says the shuttles have since been discontinued.
Regarding his time in the Army, Flesher remains hesitant to call himself a Vietnam War veteran since he did not see the war.
“Considering what I had, it was pretty easy. You almost feel guilty sometimes,” Flesher said. “No matter what, you still were forced into this situation that you didn’t want to be in. The guilt kind of goes away when you figure we did what we had to do.”
