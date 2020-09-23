A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Mohave Superior Court after his arrest earlier this month on charges of sexual assault.
Jeremy M. Soprenson, 30, was arrested Sept. 7 after police say he entered a cabin at Crazy Horse Campground and sexually violated a sleeping woman.
According to police, Sorenson entered the campground at about midnight, where the victim’s daughter was watching television in the living room. According to alleged witness statements, Sorenson asked where he could find the victim, and learned that she was asleep in her bedroom. Police say the victim awoke during the alleged sexual assault, and shoved Sorenson off of her.
According to the police report, Sorenson left the room, and was confronted by the victim and her daughters. Police say a fight began between them, which extended to the front of the cabin. During the fight, police say Sorenson struck the victim.
Witnesses separated Sorenson and the family during the altercation, and Sorenson allegedly fled the scene. He was found within the campground facility shortly after officers responded to the location, and he was taken into custody.
As of Wednesday, Sorenson remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Last week, Sorenson submitted a letter to Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe, requesting a bond reduction on his own behalf, or the possibility of house arrest. Sorenson wrote that he is a husband and father of two, with a full-time job in Lake Havasu City and the support of his family.
Sorenson is expected to appear by teleconference for his arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
