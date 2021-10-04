The former director of the Colorado River Building Industry Association will be arraigned next week on felony counts including theft, fraud and identity theft.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department opened an investigation last year into Elisabeth A. Theophilus, 61, after accusations arose that she may have embezzled as much as $37,000 from former employer – and the Building Industry Association’s former director – Bud Schulz. The defendant is now scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for arraignment on Oct. 14.
Theophilus worked as an office manager for Schulz in 2010, prior to his retirement and subsequent move to Scottsdale. Police say Theophilus opened a credit account in Schulz’ name prior to his departure, and made more than 1,700 transactions to that account until 2018. Purchases included personal and professional expenses by Theophilus, for which she allegedly repaid through the organization’s bank account.
According to investigators, Schulz learned of the card’s use in July 2020, when he tried to refinance his home. The refinancing would have saved he and his wife about $5,000 per year with a lower mortgage interest rate. Schulz, who said he had long maintained a credit score in the range of 800, was surprised to learn that score had been reduced to about 600. The lower score disqualified him for refinancing his mortgage.
Schulz contacted police and his bank’s fraud division to report the allegedly fraudulent credit card bill – which as of 2020 showed an unpaid debt of about $20,000 in Schulz’ name.
Havasu investigators questioned Theophilus this March. According to her alleged statements, Theophilus managed all expenses for the Colorado River Building Industry Association, and allegedly admitted that many of the expenses made to the credit card account were made by herself. Those purchases were never authorized by Schulz or the Building Association, according to police.
Theophilus allegedly admitted that she made payments on the account from the Association’s checking account – including a possible payment of about $10,000 in 2020.
Police arrested Theophilus on charges of theft, fraud and identity theft. Mohave County prosecutors filed a formal indictment in the case on Sept. 29.
According to statements by Theophilus last week, the accusation was the result of a misunderstanding that she hoped would be cleared up by her attorney, Brad Rideout.
Schulz spoke with Today’s News-Herald on Monday. If there was a misunderstanding, he said, it was of Theophilus’ own doing.
“This was a deliberate action on her part,” Schulz said. “She pursued the use of this credit card for eight years. Even if it was a mistake, at some point she must have realized exactly what she was doing.”
Schulz said he worked for 10 months to gather evidence of the alleged fraud, and restore his credit rating. With more than $6,000 in interest accrued by the card’s use, Schulz says he will be seeking restitution from Theophilus.
“I’m hoping for justice,” Schulz said. “After all the evidence is presented, I hope the court and jury come up with a verdict that fits the crime.”
Schulz said that Theophilus first presented him with an application for the credit card, and asked him for his signature to obtain it. He said that he made it clear to Theophilus that the credit account would be created in the Colorado River Building Industry Association’s name, and not his own. It was a request that he says Theophilus didn’t honor.
“Prior to this, she was a model employee,” Schulz said. “She organized the home show, our golf tournaments, she took care of our accounts … she was very personable and very well liked. I can’t figure out why she did it. In every performance review, every salary review, she always got something more … I’m extremely disappointed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.