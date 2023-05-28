A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear for arraignment next month on charges of second-degree murder.
Angel F. Caldera, 22, was indicted Thursday in reference to a May 17 shooting incident that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Havasu resident Arnell L. Bell. Caldera is now expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court on June 5 for arraignment.
The case began last Wednesday morning, when police were called to a home on the 2500 block of McCulloch Boulevard. Bell was found suffering from a gunshot injury, and despite the efforts of responding officers, Bell ultimately died at the scene.
Officers held Caldera for questioning in the course of their investigation, before charging Caldera with one count of second-degree murder hours after the shooting had taken place. The Lake Havasu City Police Department has not yet released an incident report in the case as of Friday, and additional details in the case will be reported as they become available.
As of Friday, Caldera remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
