The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Aug. 19
Aug. 19
Brook Hartman
Time: 12:13 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor-Minor Driving after Drinking (M)
Lily Mason
Time: 12:20 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Minor in Possession (M)
Efren Zamora
Time: 2:42 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI (F)
