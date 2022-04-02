The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 31
Stephannia Amador
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
David Merritt
Time: 5:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (F)
Gavier Alvarez
Time: 8:20 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Public Consumption (M)
Nicholas Monroe
Time: 10:11 p.m.
Charge(s): Ignition Intrick- Operating Vehicle without Device (M)
April 1
Casey Gates
Time: 6:00 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M)
Jessica Jabbora
Time: 2:13 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F).
