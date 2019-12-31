Two Lake Havasu City youths were arrested this week after police received almost 20 reports of vandalism. According to police, the suspects used BB guns to shatter windows of vehicles in multiple Havasu neighborhoods.
On Sunday, police took a report of criminal damage to two vehicles on the 2700 block of Havasupai Boulevard, with damage appearing to have been caused by BB pellets that caused windows in the vehicles to shatter. Police say a suspect vehicle was identified as a white Chevy pickup truck, which allegedly left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. The truck was identified through area surveillance footage.
Later that evening, police received reports of suspicious activity on the 3000 block of Ironwood Drive. There, officers allegedly found the suspect vehicle and searched the area. The vehicle’s driver, identified as a 16-year-old boy, was found nearby. After further investigation, the suspect was arrested on multiple counts of criminal damage to property. His alleged accomplice, identified as another 16-year-old boy, was arrested Monday evening at his residence.
As of Tuesday afternoon, police received 17 reported incidents of criminal damage to vehicles throughout Havasu. The incidents allegedly took place on Iroquois Drive, El Dorado Avenue, Sand Dab Drive, Buckboard Drive, South Kiowa Boulevard, Bluewater Drive, Bamboo Drive and North McCulloch Boulevard.
According to police, no other suspects are believed to have been involved.
