Aug. 16
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Aug. 16
Yordi Mulder
Time: 5:13 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Devin West
Time: 7:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Consequences of Non-Payment of Fine (M) and Failure to Comply (M)
Corey Hayes
Time: 6:11 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)x2, Failure to Appear (M)x3 and Failure to Comply (M)
Kathleen Costa
Time: 9:51 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Aug. 17
Leslie Field
Time: 3:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M)
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office
Havasu Lake resident accused of making terrorist threats
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Havasu Landing Marina this week, where a suspect had threatened to set a victim’s home on fire.
Ryan Mallory, 42, of Havasu Landing, was allegedly found in the area upon deputies’ arrival Tuesday afternoon. Mallory is believed to have made the reported threats, and was also found to have two outstanding for his arrest, according to sheriff’s officials.
Mallory was transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado River Station Jail for booking, and remained in custody at the facility as of Wednesday on $150,000 bail.
Sheriff: Big River man attempted to sell stolen vehicle to salvage company
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Big River location after this week after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle.
According to deputies, 45-year-old Charles Taylor allegedly stole a victim’s vehicle and attempted to sell it Tuesday afternoon to a salvage company. Taylor was arrested during his encounter with deputies, and transferred to the department’s Colorado River Station jail for booking. Taylor remained in custody at the facility as of Wednesday on $50,000 bail.
