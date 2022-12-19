The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Dec. 17
Dec. 17
Re Wright
Time: 5:04 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Madilynn Wilmot
Time: 6:58 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault (F) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Jennifer Bernardi
Time: 10:17 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Assault (M)
Daniel Rendon
Time: 10:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Joseph Mizzoni
Time: 11:28 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M), Criminal Damage (M) and Failure to Stay Accident/Unattended Vehicle (M)
Dec. 18
Jeffery Cowan
Time: 3:36 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
