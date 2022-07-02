The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 1
Valerie Kiger
Time: 6:06 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Concealment (M), Organized Retail Theft - Artifice (F) and Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Brandy Layton
Time: 8:49 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving W/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Timothy McLaughlin
Time: 10:20 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Zachary Day
Time: 10:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
David Greene
Time: 11:09 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated/Passenger Under 15 (F)
July 2
Jaque Meng
Time: 1:20 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Touched to injure (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M) and Aggravated Assault - Correctional Employee (F)
Miguel Ferreira
Time: 4:17 a.m.
Charge(s): Indecent Exposure (M)
