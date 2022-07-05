The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx

July 2

Ruben Bengoa-Flores

Time: 10:28 p.m.

Charge(s): Aggravated Assault-Control Officer’s Tool (F), Assault (M) and Aggravated Domestic Violence (F)

Amanda Dobrzenski

Time: 6:35 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M), Liquor-Possession of Open Container (M) and Criminal Damage (M)

Marty Atkinson

Time: 10:32 p.m.

Charge(s): Aggravated DUI-License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (F), Liquor-Possession of Open Container (M) and Failure to Comply (M)

Jason Fucci

Time: 11:52 p.m.

Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (M) and Unauthorized Removal of Trash Contractor Prohibited (M)

July 3

Adrian Torres-Trevino

Time: 12:04 a.m.

Charge(s): Liquor-Minor Drive after Drinking (M)

Haylee Diaz-Negus

Time: 12:42 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Alfredo Valenzuela

Time: 2:23 a.m.

Charge(s): Aggravated DUI-License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (F)

Darren Robinson

Time: 3:19 p.m.

Charge(s): Theft (M) and Failure to Appear (M)

Donald Buckles

Time: 4:26 p.m.

Charge(s): Theft-Means of Transportation (F)

Tyler O’Connor

Time: 8:46 p.m.

Charge(s): Interference with Navigation (P)

Yesenia Melendez

Time: 10:15 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Ned Lopez

Time: 8:52 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M), Failure to Appear (M) and No Navigation Lights (M)

Luliia Kilmova

Time: 8:41 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Frank Perez

Time: 9:05 p.m.

Charge(s): Possession of Fireworks Prohibit (M) and Criminal Damage (M)

Fourth of July

Justin Gerke

Time: 1:26 a.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)

Alexis Navarro-Ayala

Time: 12:14 a.m.

Charge(s): Speed- Exceed Limit by 20/45 (M)

Ryan Deboves

Time: 2:08 a.m.

Charge(s): Liquor-Consume in Public (M) and Assault-Resist Arrest (M)

Randy Beckwith

Time: 2:36 a.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)

Brett Sorbet

Time: 3:59 a.m.

Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)

Erik Santos-Arvizu

Time: 6:19 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI-watercraft (M)

Carlos Santos-Gonzalez

Time: 6:41 p.m.

Charge(s): Liquor-Minor in Possession (M)

Melody Withee

Time: 7:47 p.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)

Jason Mann

Time: 9:09 p.m.

Charge(s): Aggravated DUI-License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F) and Failure to Obey Police Officer (M)

