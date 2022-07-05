The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
July 2
Ruben Bengoa-Flores
Time: 10:28 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault-Control Officer’s Tool (F), Assault (M) and Aggravated Domestic Violence (F)
Amanda Dobrzenski
Time: 6:35 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M), Liquor-Possession of Open Container (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Marty Atkinson
Time: 10:32 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI-License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (F), Liquor-Possession of Open Container (M) and Failure to Comply (M)
Jason Fucci
Time: 11:52 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (M) and Unauthorized Removal of Trash Contractor Prohibited (M)
July 3
Adrian Torres-Trevino
Time: 12:04 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Minor Drive after Drinking (M)
Haylee Diaz-Negus
Time: 12:42 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Alfredo Valenzuela
Time: 2:23 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI-License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (F)
Darren Robinson
Time: 3:19 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft (M) and Failure to Appear (M)
Donald Buckles
Time: 4:26 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Means of Transportation (F)
Tyler O’Connor
Time: 8:46 p.m.
Charge(s): Interference with Navigation (P)
Yesenia Melendez
Time: 10:15 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Ned Lopez
Time: 8:52 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M), Failure to Appear (M) and No Navigation Lights (M)
Luliia Kilmova
Time: 8:41 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Frank Perez
Time: 9:05 p.m.
Charge(s): Possession of Fireworks Prohibit (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Fourth of July
Justin Gerke
Time: 1:26 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Alexis Navarro-Ayala
Time: 12:14 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed- Exceed Limit by 20/45 (M)
Ryan Deboves
Time: 2:08 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Consume in Public (M) and Assault-Resist Arrest (M)
Randy Beckwith
Time: 2:36 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Brett Sorbet
Time: 3:59 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Erik Santos-Arvizu
Time: 6:19 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI-watercraft (M)
Carlos Santos-Gonzalez
Time: 6:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Minor in Possession (M)
Melody Withee
Time: 7:47 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Jason Mann
Time: 9:09 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI-License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F) and Failure to Obey Police Officer (M)
