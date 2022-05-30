The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 29
Dominique Melogoza
Time: 12:51 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed-exceed limit 20/45 mph (M)
Kandida Evans
Time: 1:10 a.m.
Charge(s): Noise Levels (M)
Eduardo Aguilar
Time: 1:20 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault- resist arrest-passive resistance (M), Obst Hwy/pub Lic Thoroughfare (M)
Daniel Carrillo
Time: 2:34 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI-liquor/drugs/vapors/combo (M), DUI-W/BAC of .08 or more (M), DUI-Extreme e-BAC.15-.20 (M), Criminal Damage (unedr$1000) (M), Fail stop/notify/acct-unatt vehicle (M)
Veronica Cisneros
Time: 9:19 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed-exceed limit 20/45 mph (M)
Scott Stepp
Time: 9:36 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft-control property (M), Rule of criminal procedure failure to comply (M)
Antonio Hernandez Jr.
Time: 1:17 p.m.
Charge(s): No flotation device/under 12 years old (M)
Donald Millard
Time: 3:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)
Jaymie Kime
Time: 3:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)
Daniel Kime
Time: 3:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)
David Zanin
Time: 3:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M), Liquor-minor in possession (M)
Tyler Bullcrone
Time: 3:58 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)
Bruce Lee
Time: 4:17 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)
Levi Lopez
Time: 3:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault-intent/reckless/injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)
Ryan Welch
Time: 7:20 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI-aggravated OUI-person <15 YOA 1st of (F)
Sepriano Machado
Time: 6:29 p.m.
Charge(s): Drive w/lic Susp/revoke/canc (M)
Elmer Gomezguevara
Time: 6:43 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI-aggravated-passenger under 15(F)
Charles Thornburg
Time: 8:18 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to appear 1st degree (F)
Miguel Undaluquin
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI-aggravated OUI-person <15 YOA 1st of (F)
Jose Meza
Time: 9:21 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI-liquor/drugs/vapors/combo (M)
Mohamed Abdelmeguid
Time: 8:24 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI-liquor/drugs/vapors/combo (M), Liquor-poss open cont in veh (M)
Michele Mcchesney
Time: 10:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault-touched to injure (M), Disorderly conduct (M)
Dilan Anderson
Time: 10:32 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Minor in possession (M)
Melissa Blair
Time: 11:16 p.m.
Charge(s): False report to law enforce (M)
May 30
Brianna Neill
Time: 12:41 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly conduct (M), Obst Hwy/pub lic thoroughfare (M)
Jordan Hawkins-Leif
Time: 12:40 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic drug-possess/use (F), Drug paraphernalia-possess/use (F), DUI-aggravated-lic susp/rev for DUI (F), Liquor-poss open cont in veh (M)
Nabil Naddi
Time: 2:00 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to appear 2nd degree (M)
Kagen Koneval
Time: 2:52 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI-liquor/drugs/vapors/combo (M), DUI W/bac of .08 or more (M)
Jorge Valencia
Time: 4:14 a.m.
Charge(s): Crim Tresp 3rd degree/property (M)
