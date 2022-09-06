The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Sept. 3
Sept. 3
Robert Berger
Time: 12:44 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed-Exceed 85 mph (M)
Brandon Mobasser
Time: 10:05 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed-Exceed Limit by 20/45 mph (M)
Kristtian Caballero
Time: 11:07 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed-Exceed 85 mph (M)
Kenneth Ratner
Time: 12:13 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Luis Arresola
Time: 5:37 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI-watercraft (M), DUI-Refuse to Submit to Alchol Test (W/C) and Careless Operation Watercraft (M)
Jonattan Jaimes
Time: 4:22 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Gregory Glaford
Time: 5:39 p.m.
Charge(s): Speed-Exceed 85 mph (M)
Amy Corea
Time: 6:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (M)
Brian Gruber
Time: 7:11 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Sept. 4
Brooke Caufield
Time: 12:43 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Cristian Del Manzano
Time: 1:38 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Fail to Stop/Notify/Account Unattended Vehicle (M)
Marcus Fernandez
Time: 3:01 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Ivan Bugarin
Time: 7:43 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed-Exceed Limit by 20/45 mph (M)
Hannah Crow
Time: 8:01 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed-Exceed 85 mph (M)
Mason Chambers
Time: 1:23
Charge(s): Speed- Exceed Limit by 20/45 mph (M)
Susan Fix
Time: 1:45 p.m.
Charge(s): No Flotation Device/Under 12 Years Old (M)
Brett Badger
Time: 4:59 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement (F) and Failure to Appear (F)
David McGee
Time: 3:19 p.m.
Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Austin Summerlin
Time: 3:25 p.m.
Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Sept. 5
Jeffery Williams
Time: 8:42 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F) Drug Paraphernalia-Delivery/MFG (F), DUI (M) and Failure to Appear (M)
James Higdon
Time: 12:19 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (M) and Obstruction-Refuse True Name (M)
Martin Olson
Time: 12:57 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Mario Hernandez
Time: 1:23 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI (F)
Adam Lang
Time: 1:50 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Jon Pradetto
Time: 10:49 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Eric Burdell
Time: 10:57 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage (F), DUI (M), Liquor-Minor Drive after Drinking (M) and Possession of Tobacco by Minors (M)
