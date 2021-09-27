The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Sept. 25
Name: Roger Reginald
Time: 9:53 p.m.
Charge(s): Possession of Dangerous Drugs (F), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (F), Possession of Weapon by a Prohibited Person (F) and Tampering with Evidence (F)
Name Roxanne Vargas
Time: 3:59 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting (M) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)
Name: Diana Guzman
Time: 9:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Hindering prosecution 1st Degree (F) and False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
Name: Michael Lella
Time: 1:25 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Name: Robert Smoot
Time: 3:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Illegal Camping (M) and Obstruction-Refusal to Provide Name (M)
Name: Raul Moran
Time: 7:10 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Name: Roxanne Vargas
Time: 4:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting (M)
Sept. 26
Name: Augustine Ndinka
Time: 12:00 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Name: Anthony Pehrson
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Name: Belita Gardener
Time: 7:18 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to appear 2nd degree (M) and Failure to Appear Written Promise (M)
Sept. 27
Name: Jason Fucci
Time: 1:37 a.m.
Charge(s): Possession of Dangerous Drugs (F) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (F)
Name: Joleen Livingston
Time: 10:40 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear 2nd Degree (M)
