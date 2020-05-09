Pandemic, sham-demic. Babies don’t care if times are easy or times are hard. When an infant is ready to be born, the world had better be prepared.
On April 28, Joshua Zane Hutson made his grand entrance into the world in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone around Joshua in the obstetric unit at Havasu Regional Medical Center was primed and ready to make the delivery process as “normal” an experience as possible for his mother, Esther Hutson.
“It was a dream come true,” said Esther, 37. “My doctor, Megan Wiese, was there. So was my favorite nurse, Kendra Bell. She’s my good friend and a labor and delivery nurse at the hospital. It worked out perfectly for me.”
Being prepared
HRMC spokesperson Jeni Coke said that since the hospital started its rigid covid-19 restrictions March 17, 57 babies had been born by the time Joshua Hutson made his April 28 debut.
For expectant moms, the hospital enacted a variety of policies and precautions to reduce the potential for exposure to covid-19 in the obstetric unit. For example, Coke said a mom can only invite one other person into the labor and delivery rooms with her.
In Esther’s case, her husband Chad was her one person. She said the one-person limit was no hindrance and that her doctor had thoroughly outlined all the hospital’s safety protocols well in advance. There were no unpleasant surprises.
“The delivery was really peaceful and personal. Chad was a great help and the staff was great. I couldn’t see the nurses’ smiles because everyone wore masks, but I could tell they were smiling,” Esther said. “Joshua is my second child. When I had my older son Clayton eight years ago, I felt like I had an audience. There were so many people in the room and it was kind of chaotic. With Joshua, it was much quieter.”
She also appreciated how HRMC’s staff kept her and her newborn isolated from others during her 24-hour hospital stay.
“I got up and walked around a little bit, but otherwise, we all stayed in my room after Joshua was born. All bathing and anything else they had to do was done in our room. It was awesome,” Esther said.
An abundance of caution
Coke said the hospital is prepared for almost any eventuality during the pandemic.
“The obstetrics department does have a detailed management plan if at some point we do have a suspected or positive covid-19 mother,” she said, adding that HRMC’s protective measures are at times inconvenient but necessary.
“While we recognize that visitor restrictions have been very challenging for our patients and their loved ones, it is the right thing to do during this unprecedented time.”
Esther has sympathy for other pregnant women who may feel unnerved by the outbreak. She hopes that by publicly sharing her labor and delivery experience at HRMC, expectant moms will feel more confident.
“When the schools were closed for longer in March, I knew my original birth plan was not going to work. We had planned to have a photographer there and a birthing coach. When the pandemic came, Chad and I said to each other, ‘This is not going the way we planned.’ I quit going to the grocery store. It was too much of a risk,” Esther said.
She is thankful she never considered switching to having a home birth in order to avoid the hospital.
“I had some issues. My labor stalled and they had to induce me to get it started again. We couldn’t have done that at home,” she explained.
Esther and Chad had some friendly advice for expectant parents in Havasu.
“The staff at the hospital is amazing, so don’t worry,” Esther said. “Relax and go have your baby.”
Chad observed hospital staff taking many precautions, which was comforting.
He said he was concerned about his unborn son while Esther was in labor. The nurses quelled his fears.
“If you do worry, the staff will answer all your questions. They were so good,” he said.
Chad also had a suggestion for expectant dads.
“Bring your laptop to the hospital. You are going to have some down time.”
