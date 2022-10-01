Home in the 2600 block of Anita Drive

A home on the 2600 block of Anita Drive lies heavily damaged after a series of recent fires throughout the area.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

Multiple house fires have caused extensive damage over the past two weeks to manufactured homes in the areas of Honeybear and Anita Drives. But according to Lake Havasu City fire investigators, no indication has been found to suggest arson had taken place.

The most recent fire was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, after neighbors saw flames rising from the rear of a residence on the 2900 block of Anita Drive. The home’s occupants, including eight dogs, safely evacuated the home before firefighters arrived. Firefighters reported defensive fire conditions for two neighboring homes, city officials said on Friday, with multiple engine companies gaining control of the blaze within about 45 minutes. One firefighter reportedly suffered minor injuries in the incident.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.