Multiple house fires have caused extensive damage over the past two weeks to manufactured homes in the areas of Honeybear and Anita Drives. But according to Lake Havasu City fire investigators, no indication has been found to suggest arson had taken place.
The most recent fire was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, after neighbors saw flames rising from the rear of a residence on the 2900 block of Anita Drive. The home’s occupants, including eight dogs, safely evacuated the home before firefighters arrived. Firefighters reported defensive fire conditions for two neighboring homes, city officials said on Friday, with multiple engine companies gaining control of the blaze within about 45 minutes. One firefighter reportedly suffered minor injuries in the incident.
Thursday’s fire was the latest of multiple house fires reported in the neighborhood, following multiple house fires reported at about 9 p.m. Sept. 16, on the 2500 block of Honeybear Drive and the 2500 block of Anita Drive. Firefighters were successful in extinguishing those fires within three hours. When it was over, two homes were destroyed entirely, while two others suffered minor heat and flame damage.
After preliminary investigation into each of the incidents, Lake Havasu City Fire Marshall Scott Hartman said on Friday that although the proximity of those fires may have been a coincidence, arson was unlikely to be the cause.
“We didn’t find anything that would be indicative of arson,” Hartman said. “There was heavy destruction in both incidents, and these fires were similar in that they started on the exterior of these buildings. But when we investigate possible arson, we check for any connections between the individuals, or any interactions they may have had. We look for things that are going on in the neighborhood … but there wasn’t anything like that. There wasn’t anything incendiary or anything to indicate someone intentionally set these fires.”
What Hartman did find, however, was possible debris surrounding the homes where those fires began.
“One thing we noticed about the (Thursday) fire is that they had palm trees that looked like they had been untrimmed,” Hartman said. “They had a heavy load of dead fronds … Anyone who has palm trees in their yard should keep them maintained. The dead fronds are highly combustible, and they’ll go up like matchsticks.”
Hartman advised Havasu residents to maintain the perimeter of their homes, and to remove anything flammable from the outside of their structures.
“Eliminating clutter can contribute to reducing how bad a fire can get,” Hartman said.
