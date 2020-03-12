The show will go on despite the coronavirus, declared Adam Kane. He is a member of the Havasu Art Guild, which is hosting its annual juried art show this weekend in Lake Havasu City.
Thus far, there have been no confirmed cases of the disease in Havasu or Mohave County.
“Art at the Lake” is at the Aquatic Center, 100 Park Ave. Admission is free. It is open Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Because the show is juried – meaning all exhibited work is evaluated by a panel of local and regional judges – expect to see the best of the best original art at the show. It’s also a good opportunity to add to a private art collection. Most all exhibited works will be for sale.
“A portion of the sales go into the guild’s scholarship fund for high school and college students,” Kane said.
There are few coronavirus concerns for the indoor show, he said. The floor plan for the exhibits extends throughout the cavernous Relics & Rods Room at the Aquatic Center. Social distance is easily achieved by guests because the artwork is not crammed together. Standing at least six feet away from another person while viewing submitted art is not difficult.
As an extra precaution, Kane said hand sanitizer stands will be sprinkled throughout the exhibit area.
The show will showcase contemporary fine arts created by regional artists. Categories include oil paintings, water media, acrylics, pastels, graphic arts, mixed media and collage, assemblage, ceramics, sculptures, glass work, jewelry and photography – 23 categories in all. Many of the artists are local art guild members, but at least 50 percent of those exhibiting are not. Kane said most of the non-guild members are from Mohave County or La Paz County.
The 50-member art guild meets on the third Monday of the month, September through May. Meetings are at 7 p.m. with a social reception at 6:30 p.m. The group gathers at Grace Episcopal Church, 111 Bunker Dr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.