Now in its 41st year, Havasu Art Guild officials announced the winners of the annual Art at the Lake show.

Winning entries can be seen at the exhibit, which is at the Aquatic Center, 100 Park Ave. Admission is free. It is open today, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Art at the Lake is juried. That means exhibited work is evaluated by a panel of local and regional judges. This year’s judges were Ed Earley, Diana Liston and Terry McCray.

Guests can expect to see the best of the best original art at the show. Most all exhibited works will be for sale. Those that are not are marked “NFS” -- not for sale. Each judged art entry has a card that lists information about the item and price.

Those who want to purchase juried items should take only the entry card to the register; don’t remove the art work. Staff will issue a receipt and explain pickup arrangements.

A portion of the sales go to the guild’s scholarship fund for high school and college students, said Adam Kane, a member of the guild.

Many of the artists are local art guild members, but at least 50 percent of those exhibiting are not. Kane said most of the non-guild members are from Mohave County or La Paz County.

BEST OF SHOW

2D: Sunny Russell

3D: Lee Mulligan

ACRYLIC PAINTING

Abstract

First: Tony Quintana

Second: Shirley Bertolasi

Third: Donna Mast

Merit: Shirley Bertolasi

Realistic

First: Benjamin Robertson

Second: Benjamin Robertson

Third: Donna Mast

Merit: Tony Quintana

PAINTING

Oil

First: Todd Waite

Second: Donna Mast

Third: Todd Waite

Merit: Tony Quintana

Pastel

First: Donna Mast

Watercolor

First: Sharon Congrove

Second: Anne Cote

Third: Anne Cote

Merit: Sharon Congrove

CERAMICS

Traditional Firing

First: Linda Gromov

Alternative Firing

First: Lee Mulligan

Second: Lee Mulligan

JEWELRY

Bead Work

First: Diane Gibson

Second: Renee Good

Third: Diane Gibson

Fire to Metal

First: Steve Bonds

Second: Steve Bonds

Third: Steve Bonds

Merit: Herman Peterson

Handmade

Merit: Willene Droegemeier

Wire Work

First: Georgia Ryan

Second: Georgia Ryan

DIGITAL FINE ART

First: Fred Hahn

Second: Donna Lee Young

Third: Donna Lee Young

Merit: Donna Lee Young

PHOTOGRAPHY

Color

First: David Marshall

Second: David Marshall

Third: Nathan Adler

Monochrome

First: David Marshall

Second: David Marshall

Third: Nathan Adler

Merit: Marcie Heacox

ASSEMBLAGE CONSTRUCTION

First: Lance Gibbs

Second: Barbara Peacock

Third: Hans Finsterwalder

Merit: Lance Gibbs

DRAWING

First: Marcie Heacox

Second: Gloria Iverson

Third: Jill Turk

Merit: Gloria Iverson

FIBER ART

First: Terry Bonds

Second: Lee Mulligan

Third Place: Sheryl Gottesman

Merit: Judy Fintz

GLASSWORK

First: Melanie Hylton

Second: Melanie Hylton

Third Place: Melanie Hylton

MIXED MEDIA AND COLLAGE

First: Sunny Russell

Second: John Buonauro

Third: Sunny Russell

SCULPTURE

First: Lance Gibbs

Second: Hans Finsterwalder

Third Place: Hans Finsterwalder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.