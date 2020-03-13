Now in its 41st year, Havasu Art Guild officials announced the winners of the annual Art at the Lake show.
Winning entries can be seen at the exhibit, which is at the Aquatic Center, 100 Park Ave. Admission is free. It is open today, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Art at the Lake is juried. That means exhibited work is evaluated by a panel of local and regional judges. This year’s judges were Ed Earley, Diana Liston and Terry McCray.
Guests can expect to see the best of the best original art at the show. Most all exhibited works will be for sale. Those that are not are marked “NFS” -- not for sale. Each judged art entry has a card that lists information about the item and price.
Those who want to purchase juried items should take only the entry card to the register; don’t remove the art work. Staff will issue a receipt and explain pickup arrangements.
A portion of the sales go to the guild’s scholarship fund for high school and college students, said Adam Kane, a member of the guild.
Many of the artists are local art guild members, but at least 50 percent of those exhibiting are not. Kane said most of the non-guild members are from Mohave County or La Paz County.
BEST OF SHOW
2D: Sunny Russell
3D: Lee Mulligan
ACRYLIC PAINTING
Abstract
First: Tony Quintana
Second: Shirley Bertolasi
Third: Donna Mast
Merit: Shirley Bertolasi
Realistic
First: Benjamin Robertson
Second: Benjamin Robertson
Third: Donna Mast
Merit: Tony Quintana
PAINTING
Oil
First: Todd Waite
Second: Donna Mast
Third: Todd Waite
Merit: Tony Quintana
Pastel
First: Donna Mast
Watercolor
First: Sharon Congrove
Second: Anne Cote
Third: Anne Cote
Merit: Sharon Congrove
CERAMICS
Traditional Firing
First: Linda Gromov
Alternative Firing
First: Lee Mulligan
Second: Lee Mulligan
JEWELRY
Bead Work
First: Diane Gibson
Second: Renee Good
Third: Diane Gibson
Fire to Metal
First: Steve Bonds
Second: Steve Bonds
Third: Steve Bonds
Merit: Herman Peterson
Handmade
Merit: Willene Droegemeier
Wire Work
First: Georgia Ryan
Second: Georgia Ryan
DIGITAL FINE ART
First: Fred Hahn
Second: Donna Lee Young
Third: Donna Lee Young
Merit: Donna Lee Young
PHOTOGRAPHY
Color
First: David Marshall
Second: David Marshall
Third: Nathan Adler
Monochrome
First: David Marshall
Second: David Marshall
Third: Nathan Adler
Merit: Marcie Heacox
ASSEMBLAGE CONSTRUCTION
First: Lance Gibbs
Second: Barbara Peacock
Third: Hans Finsterwalder
Merit: Lance Gibbs
DRAWING
First: Marcie Heacox
Second: Gloria Iverson
Third: Jill Turk
Merit: Gloria Iverson
FIBER ART
First: Terry Bonds
Second: Lee Mulligan
Third Place: Sheryl Gottesman
Merit: Judy Fintz
GLASSWORK
First: Melanie Hylton
Second: Melanie Hylton
Third Place: Melanie Hylton
MIXED MEDIA AND COLLAGE
First: Sunny Russell
Second: John Buonauro
Third: Sunny Russell
SCULPTURE
First: Lance Gibbs
Second: Hans Finsterwalder
Third Place: Hans Finsterwalder
