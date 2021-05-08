After the pandemic put a hold on the event, First Friday returned yesterday evening for one of its biggest block parties ever.
The return of First Friday, an event where Lake Havasu City residents can walk around downtown taking in live music and local art, is something that many local artists were looking forward to.
Debbie Dempsey, secretary and one of six co-owners of the Havasu Art Center, says First Fridays are a big help in getting people to check out the art center.
“I know people who live here that have never been to the downtown area and didn’t even know it was there,” Dempsey said. “(First Friday) is good for the art center because it attracts so many people downtown and people discover the art center through it.”
Dempsey says that the art center had to close its doors for five months last year. Fortunately the center was able to reopen its doors but other businesses were not as lucky, Dempsey said.
First Friday will take its normal summer hiatus for the next couple of months but organizers have confirmed that the event will come back for the first Friday of September.
