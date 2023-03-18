PRE-ART STUDENTS 03172023 (1).jpg

Having held her first student art show last spring, Christine Link, owner and teacher at Christine’s Fine Art Gallery, anticipates another year of community support.

Located on the northside of Lake Havasu City, Link’s gallery sees approximately 36 students each week for various art classes. The number of participating students fluctuates depending on the time of season, Link says.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.