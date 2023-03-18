Having held her first student art show last spring, Christine Link, owner and teacher at Christine’s Fine Art Gallery, anticipates another year of community support.
Located on the northside of Lake Havasu City, Link’s gallery sees approximately 36 students each week for various art classes. The number of participating students fluctuates depending on the time of season, Link says.
On Saturday, nearly 20 of Link’s student artists will showcase the work they have created based on their art lessons.
The style of each student varies in style, Link says, which includes pastel and watercolor artists to ceramic makers.
“I have always felt that art is the most important part of a community,” Link said. “This is something I participated in over 30 years ago (and I) thought my students would enjoy this process.”
The gallery opened in 2000 shortly after Link relocated to the city with her family. After experiencing a need to create, Link soon welcomed students to her studio for painting and ceramic classes.
Since then, Link’s gallery has gained recognition for being the longest running art gallery in Havasu, she says.
“The versatility in what I do has kept me afloat all these years,” Link explained.
As a previous member of the Community Art Gallery, Link says she worked alongside Havasu’s visitor’s bureau to initiate the project. After the gallery closed, Link supported local art in other ways, which included her creation of a former studio art tour around Havasu.
Being in Havasu’s art community for over 20 years has led Link to see the many improvements that have taken place throughout the years, she says. Through her own gallery, Link now provides her students with exposure to their local community.
Christine’s Fine Art Gallery is located at 2069 Acoma Blvd W #A. The 2nd Annual Showcase of Student Art will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call the gallery at 928-505-4199.
