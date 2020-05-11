Local residents who want to see an artist in action should plan to visit downtown Lake Havasu City, 6 a.m. to noon most weekdays and sometimes on Saturdays. Local artist Rachel Kaiser is in the early stages of installing a large mural on the west-facing exterior wall of the KAWS building on McCulloch Boulevard.
The wildly colorful and whimsical mural is 20 feet tall and 80 feet wide. It depicts a variety of animals and insects that tell the story of the artwork’s title, “Farm to Table.”
Kaiser’s creation is the latest in a series of Havasu projects that turn empty city walls into huge public canvases. The KAWS project is spearheaded by Havasu Area Public Art, better known as HAPA. The non-profit’s mission is to promote public art in Havasu. Thus far, all of HAPA’s projects decorate commercial buildings in the city.
Outfitted with a respirator on Monday morning, Kaiser was perched on a scissors lift, spray painting her designs on the block wall.
“I’m doing color blocking with primer right now,” she said. The detail will come later, when she starts dipping her brush into acrylic paint – perhaps as soon as Saturday.
Kaiser said it would take a few weeks before the 1,600- square-foot mural is complete.
“There are tons of layers,” she said while taking a break from wearing the hot and heavy respirator.
“Farm to Table” isn’t her first large-scale project.
“I did one in Montana that was 2,000 square feet. It was for a children’s activity center. But this is a pretty big one, too,” she said.
Irene Rose of HAPA previously said Havasu’s murals are partnerships between the building owner, its tenant, HAPA and the artist.
“We’re always on the lookout for blank walls. The murals add color and character to the city,” she said. More added value comes from the conversations sparked by the murals as well as creating a feeling that a location is cared for.
To nominate a wall for a future mural project, call Fred Hahn at 928-302-1799.
“It’s a pretty simple process,” Rose said. “We come out, assess the site for safety issues and then draw up an agreement with the building’s owner and whoever is renting it. Then we look for an artist. The owner and the renter choose the design.”
