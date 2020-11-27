It’s been a challenging year for many Lake Havasu City small businesses, but now local artists and business owners are preparing for what they hope will be a successful Small Business Saturday.
Among those artists are members of the Havasu Art Co-op, at 2093 McCulloch Boulevard. The organization has produced artwork for sale to residents and visitors for the past three years, until members say the co-op was forced to close in April due to coronavirus restrictions.
According to member George Alex, the co-op only reopened last month, and hopes to draw renewed business this weekend.
“We never know until we try,” Alex said on Friday. “Normally we’d sell our crafts at the Aquatic Center for the annual art fair, but I think they canceled that. All of the small businesses on Main Street have had a pretty slim year … but it’s been picking up.”
