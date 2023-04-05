Spring Art Show

Guests can walk through tonight’s opening gala for Mohave Community College Lake Havasu City campus’ Spring Art Show from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

 Courtesy of Adam Romano

Those looking to support local artists will see an assortment of artwork during tonight’s opening gala at Mohave Community College.

The Lake Havasu City campus is hosting its Spring Art Show, which showcases the talents of student and working artists from several of MCC’s locations throughout Mohave County.

