Those looking to support local artists will see an assortment of artwork during tonight’s opening gala at Mohave Community College.
The Lake Havasu City campus is hosting its Spring Art Show, which showcases the talents of student and working artists from several of MCC’s locations throughout Mohave County.
As explained by event committee member Adam Romano, the art show is the second of its kind to be held by current members of the campus’ Arts Club. The first show opened last winter and was held in conjunction with the college’s MCC Shines event, Romano says. This year, the Spring Art Show coincides with the Spring Bash event that is currently taking place on campus.
“This time around, we nearly tripled the amount of art that went on display!” Romano continued. “We hope that this art show will continue to grow and become a staple of art in the community.”
The spring show is split into two sessions with the first half reserved as an artists’ reception. Visitors are invited to select participating artists for the people’s choice awards that are presented to the winners. Additional awards will be given to the first, second and third place winning artists for the judged portion of the show.
Refreshments, artist meet-and-greets, and art observations will also take place during the first portion, followed by additional opportunities to view the artwork.
More than 19 student and working artists are taking part in this week’s show, Romano says. Artist mediums range from photography, ceramics, watercolor, acrylic and pastel, plus many more.
The Spring Art Show’s opening gala runs from 6 to 7 p.m. in Building 600. Artwork will remain on display until Fri., April 14 during regular hours of operation. For more information about the Spring Art Show, email Romano at aromano@mohave.edu.
