For Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Krueger, the news came as a relief both to the organization and to its members.
“I think we can start to think again about life as we knew it a year ago,” Krueger said Thursday. “It’s great news for the community. We’re getting as ‘back to normal’ as possible.”
Krueger said the governor’s decision will give chamber members a chance to fully reopen without restrictions, but some members may continue to practice safety measures such as social distancing and mask requirements as they so choose.
“I think the last year has changed a lot of our views on things,” Krueger said. “Businesses are a lot more careful now, and a lot more aware that our worksites need to be cleaner and more sanitary. They’ve learned things from the pandemic, and it’s changed the way they do business. But today, we’re excited. Most of our members are ready to get back to the way they did business before the pandemic.”
According to Krueger, Chamber officials are already planning for the return of the organization’s networking events, including the Chamber’s monthly mixers at Lake Havasu City businesses.
“On June 11, we’re planning to hold our award celebration after canceling it last year,” Krueger said. “And this year, the chamber will be turning 50. Our members can rest assured, we are going to have an amazing 50th anniversary party.”
At the Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development, officials are already looking beyond this spring as they plan for Havasu’s future. According to PED President James Gray, Havasu businesses have adapted and shown their responsibility throughout the crisis.
“Our local business community has been under an incredible stress-test for the past year,” Gray said. “To think we are beginning the road back to normal operations is positive in so many ways. It will be a relief to get back to market-based solutions and concentrating on the core of business as owners serve their customers and clients.”
