As long as the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t upend another season of spring sports, it looks like baseball and softball student athletes could have brand new fields in time for tryouts.
Lake Havasu High School Athletics Director Dustin Zampogna told Today’s News-Herald the ballfields at the high school should be usable by March tryouts. That’s welcome news to the roughly 75 to 100 student athletes who typically compete in baseball and softball. Spring sports were cut short last year due to the pandemic.
“We’re just really excited, and the community has played a huge role in this,” Zampogna said. “Without their support by passing the bond, we would not have been able to do this at all.”
The ballfields are part of a voter-approved $49 million bond designated for various school district improvements - including more than $5 million for athletic fields. The News-Herald previously reported the average Havasu homeowner could expect to pay $1,597 over the bond’s 10-year lifespan. Business owners would pay an average of $7,388 over 10 years.
Four years in, the ballfields are coming together. Artificial turf was placed on the baseball fields this week, and turf is expected for the softball fields next week. Once the high school facility is open, there will be new batting cages, wrap-around bench seating, dugouts, bathrooms, a parking lot and a concession stand - with a public walking trail skirting the perimeter.
“The facilities we have now are going to be some of the best in the state,” head baseball coach Cullen Stahl said. “Before we were dealing with one of the worst ones, like it’s probably the worst one we played on every year. Now, it’s probably one of the best.”
There’s perhaps no one more excited for the season than softball coach Kari Thompson, who opened the original fields as a student athlete in 1989.
“It was kind of cool being part of the very first team at that field and now coaching the very first team in the new facility,” Thompson said.
But now the coronavirus pandemic has presented a unique hurdle that could keep student athletes off their new fields. As of Friday, Arizona led the world in the rate of new infections, with more than 1,000 deaths related to the disease in the last seven days, public health data show.
The AIA’s decision on spring sports is weeks away. The Association just this week announced schools could hold winter sports, reversing an earlier decision to cancel the season altogether out of concern for COVID-19.
“We are certainly hopeful that a (spring sports) season will happen, but as far as games or number of games, we don’t know - the AIA (Arizona Interscholastic Association) has yet to schedule a spring season,” Zampogna said.
Though baseball and softball don’t require much close contact between players, coaches are expecting to follow precautions for COVID-19. Stahl said that will likely mean wearing masks in the dugout and Thompson said she may enforce additional rules.
“I will put in extra safety precautions, I will wear masks, we will do whatever it takes to have a season,” Thompson said. “These kids have worked so hard to get to their level in high school, especially at the varsity level where they’re competing for college scholarships. I’ll do everything in my power to make sure the season can run.”
