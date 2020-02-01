After almost four years, the long-vacant Hastings building on Lake Havasu Avenue will become home to a new entertainment-oriented business.
Sale of the former Hastings building was finalized last week, when it was sold to California resident Gary Steven, of La Quinta. Thousands of square feet of empty floor space could soon be filled, Steven said Tuesday, as he plans to open a new business at the location within the next two months. Steven said he purchased the location for about $1.1 million.
The location will be home to Magnum Sports Center, a new indoor sports and entertainment complex for Havasu’s residents and visitors. The location will include an indoor jogging track surrounding a skating and sports arena, with a climbing wall, arcade and virtual sports. According to Steven, the facility will host leagues for indoor hockey, basketball, lacrosse, soccer and arena football – all of which will be sheltered from the Havasu region’s intense summer heat.
He says it will offer private rentals for parties and conventions. It will also include a snack bar and multipurpose fitness center.
“The whole complex will be for every age group, from children to seniors,” Steven said Tuesday. “The existing coffee bar is going to stay and become a snack bar, serving coffee, hot dogs and pizza. Eventually I’m planning to sell beer and wine.”
Steven previously owned several ice skating rinks in Cathedral City, La Quinta and Big Bear, Calif. But his new venture required a little risk, and a lot of interest from the Havasu community. Opening the location was a dream he’s now pursuing into his retirement, and Steven says members of the Lake Havasu City community are behind him.
“Me and my wife have been coming here for the summer, and we like Havasu,” Steven said. “We wanted to retire here. We had to raise money, and tried to get funding from investment companies. They looked Havasu up online and said, ‘The population is only about 54,000 people. How are we going to make our money back’? We had to meet the people and see their enthusiasm … they know there’s a need for this here, and local people are standing behind it.”
The former Hastings location comprises more than 25,000 square feet, which lies mostly empty with the exception of a few store fixtures. According to Steven, little demolition will be required for the original Hastings building. The majority of work required will include new construction at the location. If all goes according to plan, Steven says, he intends to open his business within the next eight weeks.
Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson has worked with Steven and city officials to start his new business. Havasu’s planning and zoning commission has not yet received plans for Steven’s new business, Knudson said Tuesday, but the city is eagerly awaiting them.
“We love the idea of putting an existing building back into use,” Knudson said. “Especially this location.”
Barring any delays, conflicts in city ordinance or concerns in reference to the project, Knudson said the business could be approved by city officials within the next six weeks.
The building, at 321 Lake Havasu Avenue, served Hastings as one of Havasu’s biggest entertainment retailers from 2005 until the Texas-based company declared bankruptcy in 2016.
