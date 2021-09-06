Every year, workers across the nation take an extra day off on the first Monday of September to hang up their blue and white collars and celebrate America’s workforce. But around here, instead of taking it easy on Labor Day weekend, Lake Havasu City gets to work.
When hard working individuals get a three-day weekend, a lot of them like to spend it in Havasu. Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial final hurrah of boating season — meaning those in tourist-magnet industries are working as hard as ever.
Jeff Prieur, owner of Champion Rentals and three-time personal watercraft world champ, said working on a weekend dedicated to taking time off doesn’t feel any different than usual.
“We work all the time,” he said.
One of his employees, Bryant McDermott, chimed in, saying, “To us, it’s just another weekend.”
The 2021 Labor Day weekend has been a “weird” kind of busy, Prieur said.
“They’re here, and there’s a lot of them, but it’s a little more mellow,” he said. “With Labor Day weekend and spring break, you never know what you’re gonna get. We know what to expect for Memorial Day, and we know what to expect for the Fourth, but it’s the end of the year, and kids are back in school. That’s a big part of it.”
In the hospitality industry, it’s a similar story — holidays feel like typical busy Havasu weekends filled with visitors.
“We’re celebrating workers?” Holiday Inn Express Manager Danielle DesChene laughed. “I work every holiday. We’ve been sold out of 52 weekends in a row I think… I feel like there’s no time to breathe. On these weekends, you’re just more on your toes because you never know what people will walk through.”
At The Market inside the London Bridge Resort, Retail Manager Janet Allen said she’s noticed pretty typical customer traffic on par with a holiday weekend in Havasu.
“We’re not slow, but we’re not slammed either,” she said. She’s used to working on Labor Day weekend, because like so many others in Havasu’s workforce, she knows it’s another holiday guaranteed to bring plenty of visitors.
