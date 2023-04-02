Paid not to farm? Expanded Colorado River program divides farm community

Lake Mead water levels behind the Hoover Dam in May 2022 show the effect of long-term drought on water levels there.

 Christopher Clark/Bureau of Reclamation

BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The lowering water levels have revealed some of the many secrets of Lake Mead, creating mysteries that are challenging local law enforcement agencies.

Some of those mysteries have been solved.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.