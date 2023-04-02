BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The lowering water levels have revealed some of the many secrets of Lake Mead, creating mysteries that are challenging local law enforcement agencies.
Some of those mysteries have been solved.
Remains discovered in October have been identified as a North Las Vegas man who presumably drowned nearly 50 years ago.
“On Oct. 17, 2022, skeletal remains were discovered in the Callville Bay area of Lake Mead by contractors doing work near the marina,” Stacey Welling, public information officer for Clark County, Nevada said. “Additional remains were found on Oct. 19, which were determined to belong to the same person ...”
At the time, authorities had no idea who the remains – at least the sixth set of human remains discovered in the lake since May of last year – belong to. On Tuesday, Welling identified the remains as those of Donald Smith, who disappeared in the lake in April of 1974. He was 39 at the time.
“The identification was based on DNA analysis and reports from the original incident,” Welling said. “The cause and manner of Mr. Smith’s death was determined (by the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner) to be drowning and accidental.”
The coroner/medical examiner’s office also has identified another set of remains but still is trying to identify two others found in the lake.
On May 7 of last year, another set of skeletal remains were found in the Callville Bay area, on the Nevada side of the Colorado River about nine miles north of Hoover Dam.
Those remains, Welling said, were identified as another drowning victim, 42-year-old Thomas Erndt of Las Vegas, who was presumed drowned on Aug. 2, 2002. She said DNA analysis and reports of the incident led to the identification. Erndt went missing after jumping into the water during a family outing.
The coroner’s office has yet to determine the official cause and manner of death, Welling said.
Investigations are ongoing for two other sets of remains, one that has been ruled as a homicide.
On May 1, remains were discovered inside a corroding metal barrel at Hemenway Harbor, about five miles from Hoover Dam. The victim, in an advanced stage of decomposition, had been shot, authorities said.
“The decedent is unidentified at this time,” Welling said.
Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse ruled the death a homicide and Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told media members that “anytime you have a body in a barrel, clearly there was somebody else involved.”
Police said the body, dubbed Hemenway Harbor Doe, could have been in the lake since the mid-1970s.
Another set of remains were found in August by visitors near the shoreline of Boulder Beach, also on the Nevada side and a short distance northwest of Hoover Dam.
Welling said remains found Aug. 16, Aug. 6 and July 25 “belong to the same person” and added that the coroner’s office is “working to determine the identity of the decedent.”
News releases from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, part of the National Park Service, said discovery of the remains was a direct result of lowering water levels, which have exposed much more of the shoreline. Lake Mead’s elevation is about 170 feet lower than it was in the early 1980s, the park service said previously.
“As water levels recede and fluctuate, it is possible that artifacts that we do and don’t know about may emerge; including human remains from previous missing person reports,” the park service said previously.
“When Lake Mead was at its highest elevations in the mid-’80s through early ‘90s, recovery efforts may have been unsuccessful due to diving depth limitations for search and rescue teams. However, lowering water levels may help to answer old missing person cases and give families some closure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.