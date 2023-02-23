jeni coke

Vice Mayor Jeni Coke.

 Courtesy

The section in Havasu’s city code titled “Council Requests” will be reviewed by the council next week in what is becoming a bi-annual tradition. That section of the code was recently revised in 2019, and again in late-2021.

The Lake Havasu City Council will consider changes to how agendas for its meetings are formed and when those meetings are held during its meeting on Tuesday. The item was first brought forward by Councilmember Jeni Coke during the City Council’s annual planning session on Feb. 1, and a majority of councilmembers agreed to discuss it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.