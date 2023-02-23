The section in Havasu’s city code titled “Council Requests” will be reviewed by the council next week in what is becoming a bi-annual tradition. That section of the code was recently revised in 2019, and again in late-2021.
The Lake Havasu City Council will consider changes to how agendas for its meetings are formed and when those meetings are held during its meeting on Tuesday. The item was first brought forward by Councilmember Jeni Coke during the City Council’s annual planning session on Feb. 1, and a majority of councilmembers agreed to discuss it.
Currently, councilmembers have two options available to request that an item be placed on a future meeting agenda. The first option is to make a motion during the “future discussion items” portion of a meeting. If the motion is seconded by another councilmember, code states the requesting councilmember will then “work with the City Manager to determine the best course of action for handling the request.” The second option available under current city code is for a councilmember to submit a written request to the mayor. Code says the mayor will then “work with the Councilmember(s) and the City Manager to determine the best course of action for handling the request.”
During the planning session, Coke suggested that the council discuss removing “future discussion items” from future council meetings.
“We have had this item come up before, and I think times have changed since then with some of the lengthy calls to the public,” Coke said. “At times, I feel like some of the councilmembers may feel obligated to put items on the agenda – due to the call to the public – that may not be within the jurisdiction of the City Council. When they are within our jurisdiction that is a great thing, but when they are not within the jurisdiction of the council it leads the public down the wrong path of believing there is something we can do about certain things, when maybe we can’t. So I want to have the discussion about if this is really how we want to do this.”
During council meetings, citizens have an opportunity to address the council on any topic within its jurisdiction. But Coke said her concern is, when citizens bring a topic forward councilmembers don’t have an opportunity to vet the requests or confirm whether there is any action the council can take to fix it.
“Staff hasn’t had any time, and the council hasn’t had any time to do background research,” Coke said. “Sometimes there are brand new issues that just pop up, and there is no way for any of us to be prepared to know if that is even something we would want to second to put on the agenda.”
Coke said when such issues have been put on future agendas by councilmembers in the past, citizens have expressed frustration when it does come back to council and the only discussion during the public hearing is about how the city doesn’t have jurisdiction over it.
“So how do we fix that?” Coke asked. “I don’t know if that is removing this at the end of the agenda or not. We may have a discussion and come out going in a totally different direction. I’m good with healthy discussion. I just don’t think we thought about this when we changed it before. So now that we have been through it, I think it is time to have the discussion and make sure this is the way we want to continue to move forward. If it is the will of the council, then that’s great. If not, maybe we can find a better way to do that.”
Councilmember David Lane was one of the councilmembers who supported having the discussion during the planning session.
“We tried this for a while, but in my opinion it isn’t working the way it was intended,” Lane said. “So we need to have the discussion and come up with something that works better. It’s not the right tool for the job, so we need to come up with a better tool. We will be taking a look at what other cities are doing, and we will see what happens.”
Lane said he feels there needs to be a mechanism that can be used to prevent items that aren’t within the council’s jurisdiction from being put on an agenda.
“In my opinion, we should never limit what people can bring,” Lane said. “But they should only be bringing things that are appropriate. There has to be a mechanism to tell them, ‘that is not appropriate for the council. That is appropriate for this board or that board.’”
Councilmembers Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin say they have concerns about the current proposal to simply eliminate “future discussion items” from the meeting. Both councilmembers said they believe the only remaining option available to councilmembers – a written request to the mayor – is not sufficient.
“We are going to talk about it and discuss it, but the way it is written if we were to vote on that right now it doesn’t read that any City Councilmember can put something on there – it says we need to go through the mayor or city manager in a written format,” Lin said. “I’m not comfortable with that.”
Lin and Campbell both said it isn’t clear in the code what happens if there is a disagreement about “the best course of action” between the mayor, the city manager, and the councilmember who is making the request.
“What I don’t ever want to happen is the buck stops there, and it can’t move forward because the staff and the mayor have made the decision to not move forward,” Campbell said. “We are the voice of the people. We have the right to put items on the agenda. We are all mature adults. I respect every councilmember on the council, and if they want an item to be discussed or on the agenda that is important to them or the citizens of Lake Havasu City, it must be on there – no strings attached.”
Campbell said she isn’t necessarily opposed to eliminating future discussion items from the meeting, but said if the council goes that route, she would want to add language that makes it clear that the councilmember who makes a written request to the mayor has the final say on whether putting it on an agenda is “the best course of action.”
Lin said she would be open to considering that change, but said she feels strongly that the future discussion items remain part of future council meetings.
“I am really going to stand firm that I think it needs to be done in an open setting, for transparency,” Lin said. “If I go into the mayor and say, ‘Hey I want this agenda item put on,’ and he agrees with me, that is still behind closed doors.”
Lin said she also feels that the future discussion items is an important part of the meeting precisely because it gives the council a chance to allow citizens who brought up a concern during call to the public to feel heard.
“I do it in public, because I want the public to know I’m hearing them,” Lin said. “If this was an issue where people are coming with random things, I could see looking at this and addressing it. But they are not. They are coming with real concerns, and we have the ability as a council to discuss it in a public forum.”
Meeting times
Next week, councilmembers will also consider changing the 6 p.m. starting time of its meetings.
Coke suggested that the council begin its meetings a little earlier in the day during the planning session this year, noting that several recent council meetings have been going late into the night. She said that is fine for councilmembers, but they aren’t the only ones who attend the meetings.
“It’s great that we have good discussions, but we have to be cognizant that at times we have things that go on and on,” Coke said. “We have kids that have to be there for school, we have staff that worked during the day, we have people who are there to do business with the council – and they are there until the wee hours of the night. So I suggested we look at moving the time of the council meeting to earlier – maybe 5 or 5:30 p.m. – so that we can get started earlier and get done a little bit earlier for those people.”
Lane said he supports moving the meeting time forward, but said he wants to make sure people still have time to get to the meeting after work. Lane said he would prefer meetings begin at 5:30 or 5:45 p.m.
“We need to have it after working hours, so everybody has time to get to a City Council meeting. But we can move the start time a little earlier so that people – especially the students who are there – aren’t there until 10 or 11 p.m. I just think it is better for the public.”
