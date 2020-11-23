KINGMAN — On an occasion of approving and redirecting funds to surface selected county roads, the future of Cottonwood Road and other Golden Valley roads in proximity to U.S. Highway 93 was mentioned in the context of long-promised asphalt milling.
The issue was discussed at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting last Monday.
Chairwoman Jean Bishop asked Public Works Director Steven Latoski to go over the history of asphalt milling for Cottonwood Road and other roads in that area.
The road was going to be originally done with the milling provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation when funds were allocated to resurface U.S. 93.
“Then the county applied for a grant,” Bishop said, “but that grant did not materialize.”
She also asked about the future of roads that were promised asphalt milling.
Latoski said the roads are staying in the plan and will be done when possible. He explained ADOT had reinvested all the milling available to redo shoulders on U.S. 93. It is not clear when more will be available.
“We are hopeful,” Latoski said, adding there are contracts on the horizon that might bring more such opportunities.
ADOT provides milling to local government agencies on a regular basis, partly because the product expires within two years, Latoski said.
“That explains ADOT’s generosity,” Bishop said.
Mohave County Manager Sam Elters chimed in and explained the problem with U.S. 93.
“It was built according to standards in the 1950s with very little if any shoulders,” he explained.
That’s why extra milling – when leftovers are typically available to local governments and other agencies – is so hard to obtain from U.S. 93 projects. It is used there to help with the shoulders.
“The milling machine is perfect for that,” Elters said.
The item was approved 4-1, with Buster Johnson of District 3 voting against reallocating $400,000 from Cottonwood Road hard surfacing and other parts of the item related to Public Works road decisions.
