The southbound lanes of London Bridge Road at South Palo Verde will be closed on Thursday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. because of anticipated asphalt work. Lake Havasu City road crews will repair a section of the roadway as part of the city’s ongoing street maintenance program. Drivers should find alternate routes.
