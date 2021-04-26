Even a relatively cool day can be deadly for lengthy periods inside a vehicle.
For his senior capstone, Angel Garcia tackled vehicular heatstroke deaths — a subject far too many Arizonans are familiar with. According to a report from Golden Gate Weather Services, a private meteorology firm, Arizona has had 35 hot car deaths involving children since 1998, the fourth highest number in the country.
According to Garcia previous research states that interior vehicle air temperatures can range from 130 to 155 degrees when outside air temperatures exceed 85 degrees.
For his capstone, titled “Vehicular Heatstroke Deaths: Preliminary Assessment of Exterior vs. Interior Ambient Air and Surface Temperatures,” Garcia designed an experiment to validate the research.
Using his and his roommate’s cars, Garcia recorded daily the outside temperature and compared it to the temperature of the air and surfaces inside the cars. What Garcia found was that the prior research held true.
“On a 70 degree day the temperature inside the car can reach 100 degrees,” Garcia said.
Garcia’s experiment also looked at how window tint and seating material can affect temperatures inside the car.
“There was a slight increase in the temperature inside the car without tint,” Garcia said. “Also the car with leather seats had a hotter surface temperature than the car with cloth seats.”
Garcia said that one of the highest temperatures he recorded was the surface temperature of a dashboard getting to 160 degrees.
“That is hot enough to cook an egg,” Garcia exclaimed.
Garcia says that along with wanting to confirm the previous research he also wanted to raise awareness about the dangers of leaving someone in a parked car, even if it’s not the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.