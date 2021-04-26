Summer is almost here, but before the seniors at ASU Havasu start life in the “real” world, they had to present their final projects also known as capstones.
For the 2021 spring semester, eight university students worked all semester on in-depth projects that cover topics in academia ranging from biology to political science. They delivered their oral presentations on Friday. What follows is a brief summary of six of the senior’s capstones.
Food Science for Culinary Arts by Phoebe Kyle
For her project, Kyle created and taught a high school food science curriculum to the students at WAVE Culinary and Hospitality. Kyle’s curriculum met the Arizona Department of Education standards and covered microorganisms and genetically modified organisms.
ASU Havasu Senior Reflection by Brooke Bahde
Bahde, a Havasu native, fell in love with photography at a young age and knew that she wanted to pursue her passion as a full-time job. Using her marketing, business and communication knowledge, Bahde created a business plan to help guide her future career endeavors.
Graphix by E by Elisa Toy
Toy’s capstone focused on creating a social media campaign for the company she founded, Graphix by E. The goal of the media campaign was to attract more followers, increase engagement and increase brand awareness across three social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Demystifying the Criminology and Criminal Justice Senior Capstone Experience by Roman Cuevas
Cuevas spent this past semester as an intern at the Mohave County Probation Department, where he had the opportunity to experience the dual role probation officers play in the justice system. Cuevas discussed his experiences to help prepare future criminology and criminal justice majors.
The Adverse Effects of Sedentary Behavior and a Guide to Curb the Temptation by Zoe Festa-Woods
Festa-Woods’s capstone looks at the growing body of research that associates sedentarism — or inactivity —with an increased risk of developing mental and physical health issues. Festa-Wood’s goal is to provide information regarding the adverse effects of sedentary behavior to the public and identify changes they can make in their lives.
Whistleblowers: Friends or Foes of Freedom by Dayna Hobday
Hobday’s capstone focuses on the essence of whistleblowers. Who are they? What do they do? Why do they exist? In her presentation Hobday will use an in-depth case study of one of the 21st century’s most prominent whistleblowers to examine procedures and legislation around whistleblowers.
