Like many others, ASU Havasu senior Levi Heard did not pay much attention to politics before the 2016 presidential election. But after Donald Trump ascended to the presidency, Heard became interested in how the 45th president spoke.
‘I was really interested in how communication influences a voter,” Heard said.
For his capstone titled “Populist Language: How Donald Trump Influenced America’s 2016 Election,” Heard looked specifically at the third presidential debate.
“To me that seemed like the pinnacle of divisiveness and the debate that everyone tuned into,” Heard said.
To break down Trump’s speech, Heard used a rhetorical analysis method known as cluster criticism which takes a specific word and examines how frequently it’s used and its intensity. It is also part of the analysis to look at the words surrounding that specific word.
“One word I chose was Mosul,” Heard said. “When Trump said that it was usually surrounded by words like sad, disaster and failure.”
In the Oct. 19 debate Trump used the word Mosul over 20 times.
Heard found that Trump’s informal way of speaking helped him gain the populist support that got him to the white house.
“It is the way he presents himself as an average person and presents the Democrats as the elites,” Heard said.
(1) comment
Sorry but the twice-impeached, lying, crook speaks at the level of a home-schooled 7 year old. His forte has always been, and remains, nothing more than ignorance, lies and grade 3 insults. Thank heavens the American people replaced this disgrace of a human being with President Biden to guide our nation back from the horrors of the buffoon years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.