A new program is set to bring juvenile offenders to Arizona State University’s Lake Havasu City campus, if approved next week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
The county’s “Girls’ Day Out” will provide educational and social opportunities to girls of ages 13-17 who are involved in the county’s juvenile justice system. Mohave County Juvenile Court Director Joshua Frisby has worked with ASU Havasu to provide two classrooms and the use of the facility’s field on Feb. 11, pending possible approval at Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing board.
“We’ve done this program several times before,” Frisby said this week. “We want to build strong pro-social skills and introduce educational opportunities to girls who may not have had access to them. The program will bring in guest speakers, and focus on life skills and dolls to help participants make better decisions and lead to healthier lives.”
Frisby also said that the program may also be extended to girls in La Paz County, as well.
According to county records, 40 participants will be present at ASU Havasu throughout the event. Classrooms and the campus fields would be used for check-in, presentations, indoor games, outdoor games and lunch - All under the eye of as many as 20 Mohave County Probation officers.
The theme of the event this year is ‘Finding Your Inner Strength. The event will include guest speakers from notMykid, the Mohave County Public Health Department and a recruiter from Arizona State University; and all participants will receive bookbags containing school supplies, toiletries and other items.
Mohave County Senior Deputy Probation Officer Phillip Shannon described the planned event in further detail.
“Speakers will focus on maintaining positive relationships in their lives, self-esteem, life goals, personal values, self-awareness critical thinking skills and their emotional health,” Shannon said. “They will also discuss how to deal with difficult situations and emotions.”
A recruiter from Arizona State University is expected to introduce participants to the campus, and provide information on various educational programs the campus has to offer. Interactive activities during the event will allow participants to contemplate their respective futures, and control the future direction of their lives, Shannon said.
The event is also expected to provide lunch, drinks and snacks to participants, with outdoor activities that may expose those participants to activities they may not have previously engaged in.
“The event will provide an opportunity for (Probation) staff to work with these young ladies on probation in a fun and positive environment that will expose them to pro-social activities, which will help them make better choices.”
ASU Havasu Executive Director Carla Harcleroad said that the planned event would be the first hosted at Havasu’s campus.
“We always try to be a good community partner,” Harcleroad said. “This supports Mohave County and the probation department. And it’s a chance to give an opportunity for girls to see our campus and be part of an event to promote community outreach at ASU Havasu.”
Under a facilities-use agreement to be considered next week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, campus facilities would be offered for the event at no cost to county taxpayers.
“Our space is available to the city and county,” Harcleroad said. “We are here to serve. And it’s a wonderful opportunity for people who wouldn’t otherwise be exposed to these activities to come to ASU Havasu and spend time here, and a chance to engage with things they wouldn’t normally be engaged in.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve the event’s facilities-use agreement at ASU Havasu, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
If approved, the “Girls’ Day Out” event is scheduled to take place 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 11.
