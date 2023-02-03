Carla Harcleroad

Carla Harcleroad

A new program is set to bring juvenile offenders to Arizona State University’s Lake Havasu City campus, if approved next week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

The county’s “Girls’ Day Out” will provide educational and social opportunities to girls of ages 13-17 who are involved in the county’s juvenile justice system. Mohave County Juvenile Court Director Joshua Frisby has worked with ASU Havasu to provide two classrooms and the use of the facility’s field on Feb. 11, pending possible approval at Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing board.

