ASU Havasu is paving the way for more students to join their campus community.
Eleven dorm rooms were recently renovated to expand capacity on the ground floor of one of the residence hall’s three wings. With the renovations finished, the campus now has 42 rooms with 67 beds available for on-campus living.
The renovations were completed in a phased approach and have “been in the works for a long, long time,” Director Carla Harcleroad said, working towards the goal of growing enrollment at the Havasu campus.
Last year, ASU Havasu had 133 students enrolled. While fall enrollment is still ongoing, Harcleroad expects more than 100 students to be signed up for classes this semester. An estimated 30 students will be living on campus, with move-in day scheduled for this Saturday.
Student ambassadors, staff and faculty will be at the residence hall to assist families and students with moving. Face coverings will be required, and they will be provided for free for those who do not have one. Harcleroad said they want to make sure everyone can transition to campus life safely and smoothly.
Saturday morning’s hustle and bustle of new students getting settled into their rooms will kick off Welcome Week for the campus, which lasts until Aug. 19, a day before classes will officially begin for the fall semester.
The week of festivities will look a little different this year, Harcleroad said, with safety precautions in place like face coverings and distancing. Welcome Week “easily” takes at least two and a half months of prep work to make sure new students can smoothly make their transition to campus life, according to Harcleroad.
Students will be starting classes Aug. 20, whether that be virtually, both virtually and on campus, or fully using in-person instruction.
Welcome back students!
