In a small in-person ceremony held outdoors, the 2021 fall graduating class for ASU Havasu received their bachelor degrees at the school’s convocation Saturday morning.
The fall class had a total of 14 students, 11 of whom graduated with academic honors and eight with Summa Cum Laude — the highest distinction in academics. An additional three previous graduates from the 2020-21 academic year were honored after not being able to participate in an in-person ceremony due to covid-19.
Lake Havasu City councilwoman Michele Lin was part of the graduating class, earning a degree in psychology with Summa Cum Laude honors.
Saturday’s ceremony was held underneath a tent near Santiago Hall.
ASU Havasu Executive Director Carla Harcleroad began the ceremony welcoming the graduates, their families and everyone else in attendance.
“The graduates that we’re honoring today have been an integral part of our ASU at Lake Havasu community,” Harcleroad said. “Many of them have been student employees, they completed internships, engaged in research and they served within the Lake Havasu community through a variety of opportunities all while completing their coursework.
“While we’ll miss them, we are very excited to see what the future holds and we’re certain that it is bright.”
Following her welcome speech, Harcleroad introduced student speaker My Huynh, a business administration graduate with Summa Cum Laude honors. Huynh acknowledged her fellow graduates, professors and her time on campus and in Lake Havasu. She ended her speech with a message to her fellow graduates.
“After this ceremony…tell the world that I’m a class of 2021 at Arizona State University Lake Havasu campus and I graduated today,” Huynh said. “Thank you for listening.”
Next, Harcleroad introduced the convocation’s keynote speaker, Rebecca Stone, Lake Havasu High Unified School District superintendent. In her speech, Stone congratulated the class on their accomplishment and gave the graduates advice about the next chapter of their life.
Stone’s advice included finding your passion, building relationships, not being afraid of risks whenever an opportunity presents itself, the importance of a work/life balance and never stop learning.
“Your next chapter is just beginning,” Stone said. “Remember it’s about the journey. Don’t waste time worrying on all what ifs. Focus on what ignites your passion, brings you joy and leaves you fulfilled. That will make all the difference. Congratulations on a job well done. I wish you much success.”
After Stone’s keynote address, the graduates were introduced one-by-one and walked to the other side of the tent to receive their diploma from Harcleroad.
Before the ceremony concluded, Harcleroad introduced alumni association speaker Abbie Anderson, an ASU Havasu class of 2018 graduate and work and program coordinator for the university.
“You made a very brave and large commitment by going after this degree and after your dreams, and you did it,” Anderson told the graduates. “Be proud of that accomplishment today, and celebrate it with all of your friends and family.”
To signify the end of their college experience, the graduates threw up their caps and later hugged their families.
