Lake Havasu City residents have more opportunities to get tested for the coronavirus, thanks to ASU Havasu and Mohave Community College.
To combat long local wait times, ASU Havasu is working with the city and Arizona National Guard to offer free saliva-based covid testing this Friday at the Aquatic Center, located at 100 Park Avenue. The drive-through event will last from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and test results are expected within 48 hours.
Pre-registration is required, and those interested can do so at bit.ly/3jgq7QM.
The Arizona National Guard Medical Division will provide five staff members to administer the tests.
The saliva diagnostic testing was created by Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute. The testing process usually takes about 10 to 20 minutes, and it’s “easy and painless,” according to David Thomas, CEO of ASU Research Enterprise.
When you show up to the event, you’ll be given a sample tube and asked to find a parking spot to collect the sample. Then, you hand off your tube and go about the rest of your day, Thomas explained.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said local wait times are typically seven to 10 business days currently, and the city was looking for other options when the partnership with ASU arose.
To date, more than 36,000 Arizonans have received testing free of charge through ASU testing sites, including Parker residents.
At MCC, Embry Women’s Health has been offering free testing to community members as well. Those interested in getting tested at MCC’s campus can go to embrywomenshealth.com/covid-19-testing-at-mohave-community-college-lake-havasu-city.
There are several time slots available throughout the week, and test results generally take two to three business days.
