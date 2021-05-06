Arizona State University’s Havasu campus will send off its latest graduating class this weekend.

A total of 14 ASU Havasu students will graduate and participate in the spring convocation ceremony, which is being held via a private online ceremony this year.

This year’s graduates include:

Biology

Kathy Betancourt

Phoebe Kyle

Nichole Velasco

Communication

Brooke Bahde

Levi Heard

Elisa Toy

Business Administration

Denver Finch

Criminology and Criminal Justice

Roman Cuevas

Kinesiology

Zoe Caecila Festa-Woods

General Studies

Susan Delaney

Organizational Leadership

Anthony Cook

Political Science

Anthony Cook

Dayna Dianne Elisabeth Hobday

Psychology

Angela Kruse

