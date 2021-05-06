Degree: BA in Communication
GPA: 4.0 and higher / Summa Cum Laude
Hometown: Lake Havasu City
Special achievements: “I completed a social media internship with ASU, an action sports photography internship with a local photographer Tommy Gun Images, I was the social media manager of the Changemaker Club, and have been involved in several other clubs and campus activities since my freshman year. During my first semester, I volunteered to capture each event on campus and it led me to an abundance of career opportunities, amazing friends, and a supportive professional network within the community. While simultaneously balancing my college classes, I have been growing my own photography business and working with local businesses. Additionally, I completed my degree in only 3 years and remained on the dean’s list the entire time.
Plans after graduation: After graduating, I will continue to expand my photography business and use my education to enhance my marketing and business methods.”
Hobbies/interests: “I absolutely LOVE the lake and spend as much time in the sun boating with my family as I can. I also love paddle boarding, longboarding, yoga, and working on my photography skills.”
Why you chose ASU Havasu: “In addition to being very family oriented and wanting to be near my parents and brother, staying local was the best financial decision for me to expand my photography client base while balancing my college education. I also loved that I could continue living the beachy Havasu lifestyle that I grew up with.”
