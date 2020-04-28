The show must go on, but not in the usual way.
ASU Havasu’s 2020 graduates will be celebrated May 9, but no one will shake their hands or openly admire how handsome they are in their caps and gowns at a formal gathering.
Campus Director Raymond Van der Riet said the traditional graduation convocation at the school had to be scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, a virtual ceremony is planned, acknowledging the 19 students’ hard work and success while maintaining social distancing amid the outbreak.
“I will deliver the graduation message for our Havasu students. It will be tailored to their experiences here at the Havasu campus,” Van der Riet said, saying ASU professors will also participate. “It’s important that our graduates are celebrated by people who knew them.”
Van der Riet was indirectly referring to ASU’s virtual commencement ceremonies for the thousands of Tempe campus 2020 graduates. On May 11, the university’s ceremony for the class of 2020 will be aired on YouTube. Havasu grads are welcome to submit their information and take part in that ceremony.
The May 9 Havasu event will be conducted as a Zoom meeting with restricted attendance. Because the software can be slightly porous, “Zoom bombing” can occur. When that happens, internet trolls hijack an online video conference.
“We can’t take the chance of opening up the event. If it gets bombed, it could wreck the whole thing for our graduates,” Van der Riet said.
According to ASU’s main web page, 2020 graduates will have the opportunity to attend the December 2020 or the Spring 2021 ceremonies.
Hitting the ‘pause’ button
Another conventional spring event at ASU Havasu was put on the back burner for a while.
Van der Riet said most all students leave campus for the summer after the graduation convocation.
But this year is different because of the pandemic. Several students will remain in the residence halls for an unknown amount of time.
“We have some domestic students who are staying because it isn’t safe for them to go back home,” he said. “And our international students have to stay because they can’t get home right now.”
ASU Havasu’s 14 international students hail from nine countries -- Vietnam, Russia, China, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Mongolia. They’ve called Havasu home for the 2019-2020 school year and will continue to do so for the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.