Some schools call it a “senior thesis.” Others dub it a “capstone” project.
No matter the label, it refers to a research project that is built over the course of a student’s senior year. Typically, the project is carried out under the supervision of a faculty member.
It’s a tradition at ASU Havasu for senior students to produce capstone projects just prior to graduation and invite the public to attend the annual presentations. Campus Director Raymond Van der Riet said the event was normally attended by 60 to 100 people.
Not this year.
Due to the coronavirus threat, ASU Havasu seniors will meet virtually to present their capstones on May 1. Local ASU official Kimberley Rome said the session will be recorded for public viewing at a later date.
2020 capstones
ASU Havasu senior students’ long-term investigative undertakings culminate in a final product and presentation. Typically, students select a topic or social issue that interests them, conduct research on the subject and present the results in a 10-minute oral presentation.
A sampling of the spring 2020 topics include:
Sierra Blake: Irish Unification
Since the early 1800s, Ireland has been recognized as part of the United Kingdom. A newly-unified Ireland means cutting ties with the UK and the English monarchy, but at what cost?
Jose Ramirez: Computer Generated Images in Movies
Advanced computer-generated imagery in filmmaking helps animated characters seem more realistic, but will people feel as empathetic towards them as they do with human characters?
Sia Toilolo: Engaging a Community Through Facebook
By creating a public Facebook page and regular postings, a local church hoped to reach Havasu families. Facebook analytics provided data it achieve the hoped-for results.
Kaylee Baker: ZippNada Zero-Waste Business Plan
Every piece of plastic that was ever made still exists today to the detriment of human and environmental health. ZippNada is a sustainable brand of locally made, affordable zero-waste gear.
Corin Avritt: Body Type in Advertisements on Food Consumption
Can food consumption be influenced by imagery? Participants ate both healthy and unhealthy snacks during the experiment. The group seeing unfit models ate significantly more unhealthy calories than healthy.
Shauna Trejo: Incentives for Schizophrenics
The 3.5 million people diagnosed with schizophrenia in the U.S. comprise 20% of the jail population, 15% of prisons and 45% of homeless populations. Average yearly cost to society is $40k per schizophrenic. My concept makes monthly disbursements for food, shelter and medical assistance contingent on the patient taking their medication.
