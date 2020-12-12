Last week, six of ASU Havasu’s seniors presented their capstone projects — a culmination of extensive research on a topic or social issue that interests them.
Their presentations were done virtually in a closed Zoom meeting, similar to those done in May, with panelists, faculty, staff and family members in attendance. Students were given 10 minutes to present their ideas, and questions were asked in the chat afterwards.
Here’s a look at what issues and topics were explored by the students.
Cheyenne Smith — Creating the Perfect Advertisement
Advertising’s main purpose is to get information about a product, idea, or service to the consumer for them to purchase or think about it. This project investigates advertisements from an experimental approach to determine if font styles impact the effectiveness of an advertisement in the form of purchase intentions. Participants were exposed to differing font styles in an advertisement and then questions regarding their attitudes and purchase intentions with the product.
Roman Cuevas — An Assessment of Punitive and Rehabilitative Probation
At only one-tenth of the cost of incarceration, probation is an appealing alternative to both strained correctional systems and taxpayers. Probation officers often adopt either a rehabilitative or a punitive mindset when managing approximately 3.6 million offenders annually. Others believe a combination of these methodologies is necessary. By facilitating successful reentry and reducing recidivism (reoffending), there is not only a benefit to public safety, but also productivity. In order to determine the best approach or if a hybrid is more effective, an extensive literature review and interviews were conducted.
During his presentation, he determined a combination is the most effective method.
Angel Garcia — Near Infrared Surveillance Camera Effects on Identifying Physical Characteristics
A staggering 6 billion hours of video is recorded every hour around the world (Friese, 2019). Said footage often captures criminal activity at night, typically recorded under Near Infrared lighting conditions. Unbeknownst to most lay-people and technical professionals, NIR frequently results in false color and pattern representations that can lead to premature case inactivation or suspect misidentifications. In an effort to highlight how NIR often causes surfaces to darken, disappear, glow, and/or lighten an experiment was designed and executed with a popular surveillance camera (Wyze Cam) under varying lighting conditions to ensure more accurate investigations and prosecutions.
Garcia said he believes this information should become widely available via media sources to give people a better understanding of how security footage works.
Eleanor B. Wachtel — Three Approaches to Value in Real Estate Appraising in 2020
Real estate appraising is developing an opinion of value based on the market and on property valuation or land valuation. There are three approaches to value in real estate appraising: income approach, cost approach, and the market approach (also known as sales comparison approach). The capstone focuses on how each of these approaches diverge and converge on value in a volatile market.
Molli Plantenga — The Importance of Emphasizing Physical Activity in Adolescence
Physical activity is a vital component to one’s health and wellness, yet the percentage of youth meeting national guidelines is remarkably low. Due to the low participation rate, I sought to provide parents and those with children with information regarding the importance of encouraging physical activity in youth with the goal of increasing exercise engagement at a young age. The presentation covers information regarding the physical and mental benefits of physical activity, influence on academic achievement, differences in physical activity profiles, strategies to avoid injury, and ways to influence the formation of lifelong habits during childhood.
Jinica Torrez — Mental Health Resources in Lake Havasu City
Recognizing the need to have local mental health resources accumulated into one easily accessible place was the motivation for this capstone. The Utilizing Ulrich and Eppinger design process was used to identify stakeholders, researching their specific needs, defining specifications and conceptualizing an end product for these stakeholders. This led to researching and locating local therapists, counselors, and life coaches that do not show up in surface level internet searches, sourcing information about the most common mental health issues and creating a website to contain all of this information to local Lake Havasu City residents of all ages.
Without available funding, her conceptualized website and brochure are not currently publicly accessible.
