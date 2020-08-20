Students are back in classrooms — both in-person and virtually — at ASU Havasu as the fall semester officially begins.
Campus Director Dr. Carla Harcleroad recounted a “very exciting” and smooth-sailing first day of classes. More than 110 students are enrolled in the fall semester so far, and additional students are still registering, she said. Last year, the school had 133 students enrolled.
Sun Devils have multiple options for learning at ASU, including in-person instruction, online courses, or ASU Sync, which allows students to remotely and virtually join in on their classes with fellow students in real time.
The final option is one ASU Havasu’s international students are taking full advantage of, Harcleroad said. Time differences allowing, the international Sun Devils are able to stay connected to their classes, peers, teachers and campus virtually and safely in their own home countries. A few United States students are also using this option.
Many other students are using hybrid methods to get through their classes, by attending them in person while utilizing the virtual and online options if they aren’t able to come in due to sickness, for example.
A representative from the university’s technology office, as well as student staff members, are available to teachers in case any technology issues crop up. But so far, so good.
“Everyone’s doing really well,” Harcleroad was happy to report. “I’ve had zero complaints today from faculty, staff or students.”
Welcome Week, which starts with move-in day and leads up to the day before classes begin, was also a success, she said. The week is filled with events each day to help new students adjust to college life and allows the campus to grow as a community. Students were able to participate in the events virtually.
All of their on-campus residents are settled into their dorms, which are single-occupancy to help keep the health of their students at top priority, Harcleroad said.
“This is just a really great community. We work together to enhance our student’s lives, and we work together to solve problems as they come up,” Harcleroad said. “I’m just amazed and inspired every day by our faculty, staff and our students. It’s just been fantastic.”
