A new nursing program coming to ASU Havasu this fall is expected to add more than 30 new students to the nine-year-old campus.
ASU Havasu got the greenlight in April from the Arizona Board of Nursing to offer a 12-month bachelor of science degree in nursing starting in fall 2021.
Officials hope the program will help address employment needs in rural areas like Havasu.
The program will accept 32 applicants every year and those who graduate with their bachelor’s degree will have the opportunity to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination and become a registered nurse. All 32 slots are filled up for the fall semester, according to ASU officials.
ASU Havasu averages a yearly class size of around 130 students, but according to campus director Carla Harcleroad, the campus is currently on track to have its largest enrollment thanks to the nursing program.
Arizona State University already has an accelerated nursing program at its Downtown Phoenix campus and Havasu’s program will require the same coursework that the downtown program offers, Harcleroad said.
Havasu nursing students in the program will participate in virtual and immersion lab experiences that will have students travelling to Health Futures Center in Phoenix.
ASU’s Edson College of Nursing has been using some remote learning in the program for the past three semesters. Salina Bednarek, director of prelicensure nursing, expressed confidence in it to ASU’s student paper, The State Press.
“We’ve identified great ways to educate nurses remotely, so we’re taking that learned information and expanding it to other areas of our communities,” Bednarek said.
Campus officials say the program is aimed at boosting the number of local healthcare workers in Mohave and La Paz counties. Amanda Goodman, senior communication specialist for Edson College, told The State Press, that nurses who are trained in rural areas tend to stay in those areas after graduating.
“They’re from the community, and they’re providing really great care,” Goodman said.
Mohave Community College also offers a nursing program. Harcleroad and Bednarek said ASU is working with MCC to make sure that the programs work together.
“One of the ways we really wanted to make sure we were working with them (MCC) is on clinical placements,” Harcleroad said. “We want to make sure there are enough placements available for everyone and that we in no way displace MCC students.”
