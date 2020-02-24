ASU’s Lake Havasu City campus will add 11 new rooms for students this spring.
“We’re at capacity with housing for 64 students,” said Campus Director Raymond Van Der Riet. “This project will add 11 rooms with 22 beds,” he said.
While some of the university’s students reside at homes in Havasu, others commute from outside the city. But the majority live in campus housing and there is a growing need. The school currently has 130 students enrolled in classes. Eighteen seniors are expected to graduate in May.
Van Der Reit said the renovation project is estimated to cost $400,000. He said the plan represents Phase 3 of five phases to expand the school’s facilities.
The expanded housing project entails refurbishing existing rooms of a former motel. He called it a “gut job.”
“We have to bring things up to ASU’s specifications,” Van Der Riet said. “That means tearing out the bathrooms – everything – and starting over.”
The residence hall expansion is expected to begin in May.
He most likely won’t be in Havasu to see the project through to completion. Last week, it was announced that Van der Riet resigned as ASU’s Havasu campus director, effective June 30. He cited a family situation as the reason for his decision, saying that he and his family will be moving east.
The appointment of a new campus director is expected soon. Mark Searle, ASU’s executive vice president and provost, previously said that it is hoped that school officials will “expeditiously hire the next director so that there will be overlap with Raymond’s tenure.”
