ASU Havasu welcomed approximately 180 new students to the campus for the 2021 fall semester this past week. According to ASU this is the largest enrollment to date since the campus opened its door in the fall of 2012.
“We are thrilled to welcome so many new students to this ASU location, and we’re looking forward to an exciting and productive 2021-22 academic year,” Executive Director Carla Harcleroad said
The influx of students was expected as ASU Havasu recently added a program for a B.S. in Nursing. The new program is already filled up with 32 new students enrolled in the nursing program.
Another area of growth for the new class includes first-time international students. According to the university in fall 2019, ASU Havasu hosted 7 first-time international students, and this fall 2021, the location is welcoming 31 first-time international students, bringing the total number of international students to 57.
“Welcome Week,” as it is known, began on Aug. 14 with students moving into the residence hall on campus and additional rooms for student overflow at the local TravelLodge Hotel. Students moved into the residence hall, got the chance to meet with peers and ASU staff, and became familiar with the campus and the city of Lake Havasu. The rest of the week was spent learning about ASU resources, meeting faculty and staff members, and getting to know new classmates.
Students gathered Friday, to end welcome week with rest and relaxation at ASU Havasu’s Beach Hut located at the Lake Havasu State Park. Here, students got the chance to eat subs, swim, use paddle-boards and kayaks and watch one of the many beautiful Lake Havasu City sunsets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.