Arizona State University will expand its nursing program to its Lake Havasu City campus next fall as the region faces an immediate need for trained nurses.
The nursing program will be a satellite extension of ASU’s Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation, which is based in Phoenix. The program will have space for 32 students in Havasu and will offer a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at Lake Havasu’s tuition rate, according to a news release from the university.
The demand for nursing education and ASU’s goal to increase enrollment at its Havasu campus prompted the expansion, according to Carla Harcleroad, ASU at Lake Havasu director, said. She said she hopes the new nursing program inspire nurses to stay in the area to work.
“We all know that it can be hard to attract people to this particular part of the state just because it’s a little bit more remote and farther away from an international airport and those kinds of things,” Harcleroad said. “We thought it was important that we bring the nursing degree out here because our hope is that students who enroll in nursing here and become nurses stay for awhile and actually work here.”
As plans for the nursing program came together over the course of about 18 months, the coronavirus pandemic was sweeping across the country. Although the pandemic forced ASU nursing students to transition to virtual learning last spring, it also gave university officials a better understanding of how they could use technology to reach Havasu’s remote campus.
“We realized we don’t have to have all the students in a classroom,” Katherine Kenny, associate dean of academic affairs for Edson College said. “We can offer the same education at a distance using technology. Now, they’re still synchronous courses and students are still face-to-face with faculty, but it’s done on a Zoom call, or through a simulation experience.”
ASU officials have not yet decided whether students will learn entirely in person or have the option to attend classes virtually in the fall. The school also plans to formally partner with Havasu medical providers to offer clinical experiences for student by the fall, Kenny said.
Students will need to complete prerequisite courses before beginning the nursing program. Kenny said ASU hopes to work with community colleges in the area that already offer nursing programs, and ASU will accept transfer credits from other schools.
“We will offer prerequisite courses on the ASU Havasu campus, but students can also earn an Associate’s Degree at a community college, and those credits will transfer in to ASU, so students will have a lot of choices to do what works best for them,” Kenny said. “We’re not trying to take anything away. We really are looking to collaborate and fill in the gaps that exist.”
ASU Havasu had 117 students enrolled in its 2020 fall semester, which was down from 133 students enrolled in the 2019 fall semester, Harcleroad said.
