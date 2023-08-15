Classes will be starting on Thursday, Aug. 17 at Arizona State University’s (ASU) Lake Havasu campus with a record number of new students with about 45% being international students.
“At this time, we have record enrollment,” said Carla Harcleroad, director of ASU Lake Havasu. “Fall 2022 enrollment was 189 students and we do expect to be above that number.”
Harcleroad could not give a definite number of students for the 2023 school year because ASU does not calculate the number of students enrolled until the twenty-first day of the semester, due to a fluctuation of enrollment during the first 21 days.
However, the residence hall on campus is completely full and ASU Lake Havasu has contracted with The Views and Quality Inn & Suites to house students.
ASU Lake Havasu has been aiming for growth and Harcleroad believes that this will be the year their short-term goal is reached.
“One of our goals is to pass 200, so that’s hopefully what we’re going to do this year,” Harcleroad said. “Our long-term enrollment goal is at least 250 students.”
To reach their long-term goal, ASU Lake Havasu has put some measures in place to recruit more students.
Currently, for Fall 2023 in Northwestern Arizona, ASU Lake Havasu has 13 high school and six community college visits scheduled. Additionally, three high schools and one middle school plan to visit Lake Havasu City’s ASU campus. There will also be an event for high school counselors at ASU Lake Havasu and the school plans to participate in college fairs.
There were also improvements made over the Summer.
According to Harcleroad, a new program called ASU Local was implemented at many ASU campuses including Lake Havasu City’s. ASU Local provides in-person opportunities for ASU online students.
“ASU online enrollment is going up for students in Mohave and La Paz counties and we want to make sure we’re serving them as best as we can,” Harcleroad said.
ASU Local sites are located in communities that have high ASU online enrollment and that provide opportunities for ASU online students.
“The places we’re rooted in are a source of learning and knowledge and offer an opportunity for us to grow and give back,” reads the ASU Local website. “At each location, students partake in ASU Local’s signature experiences, which are designed to harness the essence of the local community.”
The program will also give students access to a success coach that will coach and support them throughout their collegiate journey. The success coach will be on campus once a week.
Other changes to campus include an increased number of badge-access doors and security cameras as well as the hiring of a new staff member in the biology department.
With increased enrollment, students on campus expressed excitement for attending ASU Lake Havasu.
“I love the environment here and wanted to try something new,” said Rebecca Peery, a student at ASU Lake Havasu. “I’m definitely most excited for getting involved and joining clubs and meeting new people.”
“I came for the community,” said Anna Martinka, an ASU Lake Havasu student. “Everyone’s just so nice here.”
