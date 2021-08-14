A few weeks after public schools returned to the classroom for the new school year, the two colleges in Lake Havasu City also are getting ready to open their doors to a new crop of students ready to begin their higher education.
On Saturday over 170 students moved into the dorms at ASU Havasu to prepare for the start of classes on Aug. 19 and on Aug. 23 an estimated 3,500 students will attend the first day of classes at Mohave Community College.
1,100 of those MCC students will be attending the Lake Havasu City Campus.
While ASU Havasu won’t know the official enrollment number for the fall semester until Sept. 8, Executive Director Carla Harcleroad says that this is the campus’s biggest student population in its history and that over 100 new students have enrolled this year.
Harcleroad says that the growth in enrollment can be attributed to new programs the college is offering and the positive word of mouth the campus receives from international students.
“Growth is the goal and it has been the goal for a longtime here,” Harcleroad said. “Certainly adding programs that help meet workforce development needs such as nursing make a big difference. That is part of our enrollment growth and so having nursing here will make a big difference and continue to help us grow enrollment over time.”
In fact Harcleroad says that ASU Havasu has experienced enrollment growth in all three student categories; in-state, out of state and international students. The college is expecting to have 15 international students this year from countries such as Vietnam, South Korea, Russia and Egypt.
ASU Havasu has so many students this year that their residency hall is full, says Harcleroad, causing the university to contract with the nearby Travel Lodge for seven rooms.
“We are in an overflow situation, so we are talking about how to handle that,” Harcleroad said. “And what to do going forward because we expect that to continue to be the case.”
ASU Havasu originally opened its doors in August of 2012 with 70 students attending the first day. In the past nine years that enrollment has slowly grown.
Along with the new nursing program this year, Harcleroad says that other popular majors that draw students to ASU Havasu include business administration and psychology.
At MCC the nursing program is also the most popular degree program for students, communication director James Jarman says, followed by liberal arts, general studies, business administration and radiologic technology.
Along with those programs Jarman also says that the recently nationally accredited substance abuse counseling program is also attracting attention.
“Along with offering an associate degree, it also offers post-bachelor’s degree certificates,” Jarman explained. “So, people with bachelor’s degree in a field, such as psychology, will enroll in the MCC substance abuse counseling program to gain more specialized skills.”
The culinary program at MCC has also been revamped, Jarman says, to a focus on Southwest and “indigenous fusion” cooking techniques.
COVID MITIGATIONS
While things should look more normal this year there will still be some covid mitigation strategies in effect at both schools.
ASU is moving to what is called learning mode one, Harcleroad says, meaning that all classes are being offered in person on campus. However this past week ASU made the announcement along with NAU that they are requiring that all people wear masks while in the classroom and other close quarters areas.
ASU Havasu have confirmed that they will be following ASU’s guidance.
At MCC Jarman says that the college is following CDC guidelines.
“Everyone is strongly encouraged to wear a mask when inside campus buildings,” Jarman said. “Those who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask at all times. There are masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant cleaning supplies available in every building and classroom.”
